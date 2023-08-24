Thermaltake Elevates Intel Gamer Days 2023 with Unveiling of LCGS Deals and Exciting Campaigns

"Thermaltake is delighted to collaborate with Intel, joining forces to present extraordinary offers on our highly acclaimed LCGS...Heartfelt gratitude goes out to our devoted gaming communities for their unwavering support with a warm invitation to all to partake in these remarkable deals" Tweet this

Thermaltake LCGS Special Deals

The LCGS (Liquid Cooling Gaming System) is one of the flagship gaming products from Thermaltake. LCGS is fully assembled and tested in Southern California to provide the highest quality craftsmanship and astonishing gaming experience for all gamers and tech enthusiasts.

$500 off on LCGS Arctic i4790: A high-performance gaming PC powered by the most powerful 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13900K processor liquid-cooled and Intel Z790 motherboard, matched with the first-rate NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card. It is also equipped with Thermaltake ToughRam 32GB 5600MHz DDR5 RGB memory and 2TB NVM2 m.2 SSD storage. This beastly liquid-cooled gaming PC offers $500 off (MSRP $3,999.99) and free Nightingale and Assassin's Creed Mirage game bundles during Intel Gamer Days.

$300 off on LCGS Avalanche i477T: A superior liquid-cooled gaming PC built and supercharged by 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13700K liquid-cooled CPU and Intel Z790 motherboard. It's paired up with the latest NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti graphics card, equipped with Thermaltake ToughRam 32GB 5600MHz DDR5 RGB memory and 2TB NVM2 m.2 SSD storage. This stunning liquid-cooled gaming PC offers $300 off (MSRP $2299.99) and free Nightingale and Assassin's Creed Mirage game bundles during Intel Gamer Days.

$200 off on LCGS Shadow i360T R4: A reliable liquid-cooled gaming PC powered by 13th Gen Intel Core i5-12600K liquid-cooled CPU and Intel Z690 chipset motherboard featuring the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti graphics card and equipped with ToughRam 16GB 3600MHz DDR4 RGB memory and 1TB NVM2 m.2 SSD storage. This sleek liquid-cooled gaming PC offers a special $200 off (MSRP $1499.99) and free Nightingale and Assassin's Creed Mirage game bundles during Intel Gamer Days.

LCGS Giveaway at Live Stream: Win Premium Gaming PC

From August 29 through August 31, Thermaltake is set to host captivating live streams demonstrating gaming PC assembly, followed by an exciting giveaway for a chance to win a premium LCGS. This gaming PC promises unparalleled performance, featuring a 13th Gen Intel Core i7 13700K CPU, complemented by the NVIDIA RTX 4080 graphics card, Thermaltake ToughRam 32GB 6000MHz DDR5 RGB memory, 1TB m.2 SSD storage, Toughliquid Ultra 360 AIO Cooler, SWAFAN EX12 RGB 120mm Fans, and TT MOD Sleeved Cables.

Encased in the popular Ceres 300 Mid Tower Chassis, adorned with a custom paint job reflecting the vibrant Intel Gamer Days theme, alongside the iconic Intel and Thermaltake logos, take pride of place, symbolizing the synergy of innovation and craftsmanship. This masterpiece stands as a testament to innovation and craftsmanship. Only one fortunate winner will have the privilege of owning this unique gaming marvel. Gaming enthusiasts and aficionados are cordially invited to follow and tune into the Thermaltake Twitch Channel, where they stand a chance to claim this LCGS as the ultimate gaming prize.

Exclusive Deals and Availability:

$500 off on LCGS Arctic i4790

13th Gen Intel Core i9-13900K/RTX 4090/DDR5 5600 32GB/2TB NVMe SSD

BestBuy: https://bit.ly/3KJwV9b

$300 off on LCGS Avalanche i477T

13th Gen Intel Core i7-13700K/RTX 4070 Ti/DDR5 5600 32GB/2TB NVMe SSD

BestBuy: https://bit.ly/3YRfidH

$200 off on LCGS Shadow i360T R4

13th Gen Intel Core i5-12600K/RTX 3060 Ti/DDR4 3600 16GB/1TB NVMe SSD

BestBuy: https://bit.ly/3seChTF

$700 off on LCGS Arctic i360T R4

13th Gen Intel Core i5-12600KF/RTX 3060 Ti/DDR4 3600 16GB/1TB NVMe SSD

Amazon: https://amzn.to/47LV4Wv

$100 off on LCGS Quartz i350 R4

13th Gen Intel Core i5-5-12400F/RTX 3050/DDR4 3600 16GB/1TB NVMe SSD

Amazon: https://amzn.to/44k5IRE

To learn more about Thermaltake Intel Gamer Days 2023:

https://lcgs.thermaltakeusa.com/pages/Intel-gamer-days-2023.html

For more free Nightingale and Assassin's Creed Miracle game bundles:

https://lcgs.thermaltakeusa.com/pages/landing-page-redemption-instructions

To learn more about Thermaltake LCGS: https://lcgs.thermaltakeusa.com/

About Thermaltake

Thermaltake Technology was established in 1999 and has been marketed worldwide under the Thermaltake brand name ever since. With the mission to "Deliver the perfect user experience," Thermaltake has since become the leading brand in Gaming Computer Hardware: from chassis, power supply units, cooling systems, and memory modules to gaming PCs, gaming peripherals, and gaming furniture. Thermaltake is the leader in the PC DIY, Case Mod & Gaming Market and is the number one choice for Gamers, Modders & PC DIY Enthusiasts worldwide.

Official website: https://www.thermaltakeusa.com

