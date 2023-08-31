Thermaltake Ignites Labor Day 2023 with Unmissable Storewide Discounts

"We are delighted to celebrate Labor Day with an exclusive 15% discount deal on the official Thermaltake website for our consumers and gaming communities. This deal applies to all our gaming and PC products storewide, from the groundbreaking LCGS to the finest PC components and peripherals..." Tweet this

Captivating an Unrivaled Deal

Thermaltake's official website is gearing up to captivate shoppers with a monumental sale encompassing all launched products from August 31st to September 4th. Noteworthy highlights include:

LCGS (Liquid Cooled Gaming System) Desktop PCs: Unlock savings on high-octane gaming systems with the added 15% discount. Explore the pinnacle of performance, such as the LCGS Open frame top models. Free shipping applied (The contiguous United States only)

Elevate Your Gaming Space: Transform the gaming oasis with up to $925 in savings on select gaming desks, including the Argent P900 – a true masterpiece priced at $2,199.99 MSRP. Meanwhile, save up to $450 on gaming chairs like the Argent E700, a recliner once priced at $1,299.99 MSRP, now attainable at $849.99.

Cooling Solutions for Optimal Performance: Ensure the high-performance gaming rig remains cool under pressure. Unveil savings of up to $130 on select AIO coolers, featuring the Floe Riing RGB 360 TR4 edition at $119.99 instead of the standard $249.99 MSRP. Also, seize the chance to save up to $72 on the coveted Riing Duo 14 RGB Radiator Fans, originally listed at $139.99 MSRP.

Elevate The Gaming Rig: Assemble the gaming powerhouse with pride, choosing from Thermaltake's esteemed lineup of PC cases. Embrace savings of up to $363 on the Level 20 PC case, now attainable at $637.50, down from the towering $999.99 MSRP.

The Ultimate Upgrade Arsenal: Upgrade the PC with Thermaltake's array of PC components and peripherals, spanning Power Supplies, DRAM, Keyboards, Mice, and custom liquid cooling components.

Experience the thrill of witnessing the discounted price, paired with the 15% discount, spring to life as items populate your shopping cart. This is an unprecedented opportunity to elevate gamers, content creators, and enthusiasts to upgrade their PC systems with Thermaltake's premium-quality products and services.

Embark on the savings journey now by visiting the Thermaltake official website: https://thermaltakeusa.com/

About Thermaltake

Thermaltake Technology was established in 1999 and has been marketed worldwide under the Thermaltake brand name ever since. With the mission to "Deliver the perfect user experience," Thermaltake has since become the leading brand in Gaming Computer Hardware: from chassis, power supply units, cooling systems, and memory modules to gaming PCs, gaming peripherals, and gaming furniture. Thermaltake is the leader in the PC DIY, Case Mod & Gaming Market and is the number one choice for Gamers, Modders & PC DIY Enthusiasts worldwide.

Official website: https://www.thermaltakeusa.com

Follow Thermaltake USA

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ThermaltakeNA

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thermaltake_NA/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Thermaltake_NA

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/ThermaltakeNorthAmerica

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@thermaltakena

Media Contact

Andrew Ouyang, IDEE Creatives, 8182824968, [email protected], www.ideecreatives.com

SOURCE Thermaltake