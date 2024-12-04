Thermaltake Kicks Off Waffle Wonderland Giveaway to Win a $2,500 Gaming PC Featuring Top Components

"...The Waffle Wonderland Giveaway is our way of celebrating the holidays with our fans, offering them the chance to win an incredible custom-built gaming PC designed for performance, innovation, and style..." Post this

To kick off the giveaway, Thermal Mike, Thermaltake's product expert and host of Thermaltake Weekly Live, will conduct a PC build livestream on Wednesday, December 4, 2024, at 1:00 PM PST. Viewers can watch live on Twitch [ https://www.twitch.tv/thermaltakelive and YouTube [ https://www.youtube.com/@thermaltake_na/streams as he assembles the $2,500 gaming PC.

During the livestream, Thermal Mike will provide a step-by-step demo of the build, introduce the components, and engage with the audience via live chat to answer questions about the giveaway and Thermaltake products. Additional livestreams will be held on December 11 and December 18, 2024, at 1:00 PM PST, giving fans more opportunities to connect with Thermaltake Live.

How to Enter

Participants can enter the giveaway via the Thermaltake Waffle Wonderland Giveaway Page (https://thermaltakeusa.com/pages/waffle-wonderland-giveaway) by logging in through email, Discord, Twitter/X, or Twitch. Upon entry, participants will complete a brief form for age verification, including their name, email, and date of birth. Participants can earn additional entries by engaging with Thermaltake's holiday-themed social media posts on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter/X, and TikTok. Social media interactions will go live starting at 1 PM PST on December 4, 2024. Note for Canadian Participants: Eligible Canadian winners must complete a skill-testing question as required by law.

"Thermaltake is deeply grateful for the unwavering support of the gaming community throughout 2024. The Waffle Wonderland Giveaway is our way of celebrating the holidays with our fans, offering them the chance to win an incredible custom-built gaming PC designed for performance, innovation, and style. This campaign underscores our commitment to delivering unforgettable gaming experiences for enthusiasts." said Michael Guo, VP of Thermaltake North America.

This premium $2,500 gaming PC, built with Thermaltake's award-winning and top-selling components, is designed to deliver exceptional performance and elevate every gaming experience.

PC Case: The Tower 600 Matcha Green

CPU: Intel® Core™ i7-14700KF

Motherboard: MSI Z790 Project Zero

RAM: ToughRAM XG DDR5 32GB - 5600MT/s

GPU: MSI GeForce RTX™ 4080 Super Ventus 3X OC

PSU: Toughpower GF3 850W - ATX 3.0 80Plus Gold

Storage: Kingston FURY™ Renegade Gen4 2TB M.2 NVMe SSD

Cooling: TH360 V2 Ultra ARGB AIO

Fans: CT EX Standard and Reverse 120mm Fans

Inside the Build: Highlights of the Giveaway Gaming PC

Tower 600 Matcha Green Chassis: A sleek vertical ATX mid-tower with modular design, hidden-connector motherboard compatibility, and optional LCD screen customization.

Toughpower GF3 850W - ATX 3.0 80Plus Gold PSU: Fully modular power supply with Intel ATX 3.0 compliance, delivering efficient and stable power for next-gen GPUs.

TH360 V2 Ultra ARGB AIO Cooler: A high-performance liquid cooler featuring a customizable LCD and dynamic ARGB lighting for style and thermal efficiency.

CT EX Standard and Reverse Fans: High-performance cooling fans with addressable RGB lighting and optimized airflow for silent operation.

Intel® Core™ i7-14700KF CPU, MSI GeForce RTX™ 4080 Super GPU, and MSI Z790 Project Zero

Motherboard: Industry-leading components for unparalleled gaming performance and seamless multitasking.

The Waffle Wonderland Giveaway presents the chance to own a state-of-the-art gaming PC and highlights Thermaltake's commitment to engaging and appreciating the gaming community. As a gesture of gratitude for the loyalty and passion of gamers, Thermaltake invites fans to join this celebration and make their holiday season unforgettable with an exceptional gaming experience.

Enter now at the Thermaltake Website [ https://thermaltakeusa.com/pages/waffle-wonderland-giveaway and claim your chance to win!

About Thermaltake

Thermaltake Technology was established in 1999 and has been marketed worldwide under the Thermaltake brand name ever since. With the mission to "Deliver the perfect user experience," Thermaltake has since become the leading brand in Gaming Computer Hardware: from chassis, power supply units, cooling systems, and memory modules to gaming PCs, gaming peripherals, and gaming furniture. Thermaltake is the leader in the PC DIY, Case Mod & Gaming Market and is the number one choice for Gamers, Modders & PC DIY Enthusiasts worldwide.

Official website: https://www.thermaltakeusa.com

