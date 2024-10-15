Thermaltake Launches Exclusive INTEL® 14th Gen Gaming PCs at Best Buy Canada Featuring NVIDIA® RTX™ 4080 Super for High-Performance Gaming

"We are thrilled to expand our long-standing partnership with Best Buy Canada, marking another milestone with the launch of our exclusive high-performance gaming PCs," said Michael Guo, Vice President of Thermaltake USA. Post this

Introducing the three new Thermaltake Gaming PCs available at Best Buy:

1. Reactor i480S Gaming Desktop PC:

Engineered for gamers who demand the highest level of performance, the Reactor i480S is a powerhouse designed to handle even the most graphically intensive titles. Powered by the latest INTEL® Core™ i7-14700KF processor and the cutting-edge NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4080 Super graphics card, this system delivers lightning-fast frame rates and stunning visuals, ensuring gamers stay competitive in any gaming scenario. It features 32GB of RGB DDR5 5600MT/s memory and offers seamless multitasking and faster load times. At the same time, the 2TB NVMe M.2 SSD provides ample storage with ultra-quick data access for any gaming and media file. The TH360 ARGB liquid cooler ensures the system remains cool and stable, even during marathon gaming sessions or when pushing the hardware to its limits. Exclusively available online at Best Buy Canada, the Reactor i480S brings top-tier performance to Canadian gamers who are serious about elevating their gaming experience.

2. Reactor i47TS Gaming Desktop PC:

Designed for gamers who seek a balance of striking aesthetics and powerful performance, the Reactor i47TS stands out with its stunning Hydrangea Blue finish, combining form and function in one exceptional gaming rig. The INTEL® Core™ i7-14700KF processor is at its core, paired with the impressive NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4070 Ti Super graphics card, delivering high frame rates and breathtaking visual fidelity. Whether battling in fast-paced esports or exploring vast open-world games, the 32GB of RGB DDR5 5600MT/s memory ensures smooth multitasking and high responsiveness, while the 2TB NVMe M.2 SSD provides ample space for the user's growing game library with rapid load times. To maintain peak performance, the TH360 ARGB cooler keeps temperatures in check even during the most demanding sessions. Available exclusively in-store at Best Buy Canada, the Reactor i47TS is ideal for gamers who value superior performance and standout design.

3. Quartz i460 Gaming Desktop PC:

The Quartz i460 offers an impressive balance of performance and value, making it an ideal choice for gamers seeking power and efficiency. Equipped with the INTEL® Core™ i5-14400F processor and the NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4060 graphics card, this system is built to easily handle demanding games while delivering smooth visuals and reliable frame rates. Featuring 16GB of RGB DDR5 5600MT/s memory, the Quartz i460 ensures fast multitasking and seamless gameplay, while the 1TB NVMe M.2 SSD provides ample storage and rapid load times. The UX200 SE cooler efficiently maintains optimal temperatures, making the system perfect for extended gaming sessions. Now available online at Best Buy Canada, the Quartz i460 offers a trust-worthy performance gaming experience at exceptional value.

All Thermaltake pre-built gaming desktop PCs are supported by the comprehensive Thermaltake USA warranty program (https://support.thermaltake.com/csWarranty.aspx). Models such as the Reactor i480S, Reactor i47TS, and Quartz i460 are now available for purchase through the Best Buy Canada online store and retail locations, offering gamers reliable performance with the backing of Thermaltake's trusted warranty coverage.

Availability:

These exclusive models are available now at Best Buy Canada. For more information, visit Best Buy Canada (https://reurl.cc/E6N1Vv).

About Best Buy

At Best Buy, our purpose is to enrich lives through technology. We do that by leveraging our unique combination of tech expertise and human touch to meet our customers' everyday needs, whether they come to us online, visit our stores, or invite us into their homes. We have more than 1,000 stores and more than 90,000 employees in the United States and Canada.

About Thermaltake

Thermaltake Technology was established in 1999 and has been marketed worldwide under the Thermaltake brand name ever since. With the mission to "Deliver the perfect user experience," Thermaltake has since become the leading brand in Gaming Computer Hardware: from chassis, power supply units, cooling systems, and memory modules to gaming PCs, gaming peripherals, and gaming furniture. Thermaltake is the leader in the PC DIY, Case Mod & Gaming Market and is the number one choice for Gamers, Modders & PC DIY Enthusiasts worldwide.

