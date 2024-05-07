Thermaltake Launches LCGS Spring Sale with Premier Saving on High-Performance Pre-built Gaming Desktops

"We are delighted to offer our gaming community the most advanced and powerful gaming solutions during this year's Spring Sale," said Michael Guo, Vice President of Thermaltake USA. Post this

"We are delighted to offer our gaming community the most advanced and powerful gaming solutions during this year's Spring Sale," said Michael Guo, Vice President of Thermaltake USA. "Our carefully selected lineup of LCGS desktops embodies our commitment to delivering exceptional performance and gaming experiences. This sale is not just about great deals as a token of gratitude to the gamer community; it's about upgrading the gameplay and achieving new heights in gaming excellence."

$3,699.99 Special price for Reactor i90 – Black: https://reurl.cc/QRWgXq

INTEL® Core™ i9-14900KF/NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4090/Tower 300/2TB NVMe

Free Bundle Offer:

I. Free ARGENT K5 RGB Gaming Keyboard Cherry MX Blue: https://reurl.cc/dnegn8

ii. Free ARGENT M5 RGB Gaming Mouse: https://reurl.cc/0v6Gvl

$1899.99 Special price for View i4770: https://reurl.cc/oRZ65v

INTEL Core™ i7-14700KF/NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4070/V350 TG/1TB NVMe

Free Bundle Offer: Free ToughRam XG RAM Memory Upgrade (32G to 64G): https://reurl.cc/gGQ3Gb

$2799.99 Special price for Apollo i4780: https://reurl.cc/NQGgye

INTEL® Core™ i7-13700KF/NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4080 Super/Ceres 500/2TB NVMe

Enjoy $100 off at checkout. Use code 'INTELSPRING100'

$2499.99 Special price for Reactor i470T: https://reurl.cc/RqOgW6

INTEL® Core™ i9-13900K/NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4070 Ti Super/Tower 200/2TB NVMe

Enjoy $100 off at checkout. Use code 'INTELSPRING100'

The selected LCGS desktops offer unparalleled performance enhancements, ensuring minimal latency and maximum frame rates for an unbeatable gaming experience. Gamers can immerse themselves in smooth, detailed visuals and enhanced gameplay across the most demanding modern titles.

All Thermaltake products are backed by a comprehensive warranty policy, ensuring peace of mind with every purchase. The specifics of the warranty may differ based on the product category. For detailed information about our warranty coverage and to review the full policy, please visit the Warranty Policy Page.

To learn more about the Spring Sale, please visit https://thermaltakeusa.com/collections/gaming-pc

For additional details on qualifying LCGS systems eligible for a copy of the Star Wars Outlaws™ PC game, please visit: https://lcgs.thermaltakeusa.com/pages/discover-a-galaxy-of-opportunity

For more details eligible for a copy of the Star Wars Outlaws™ PC game, please visit: https://reurl.cc/RqOgYg

About LCGS Gaming Desktop PC

Step into a realm where performance meets artistry with Thermaltake's LCGS (Liquid Cooled Gaming Systems) series. Each gaming PC in this prestigious lineup is a masterpiece, designed not only to meet the demands of hardcore gaming enthusiasts but to exceed them. From their meticulously engineered liquid cooling technology to their robust selection of the latest Intel CPUs and NVIDIA GPUs, the LCGS systems offer a seamless, immersive gaming experience. These machines aren't just built for playing games—they're crafted for those who want to experience them at the pinnacle of performance and innovation while making a bold style statement.

About Thermaltake

Thermaltake Technology was established in 1999 and has been marketed worldwide under the Thermaltake brand name ever since. With the mission to "Deliver the perfect user experience," Thermaltake has since become the leading brand in Gaming Computer Hardware, from chassis, power supply units, cooling systems, and memory modules to gaming PCs, gaming peripherals, and gaming furniture. Thermaltake is the leader in the PC DIY, Case Mod, & Gaming Market and is the number one choice for Gamers, Modders & PC DIY Enthusiasts worldwide.

