Thermaltake Launches New AI-Enhanced Gaming Desktops with Intel® Core™ Ultra Series 2 Processors for Unmatched Performance

"As the world embraces the AI revolution, PC gaming is poised to reach new heights with intelligent, AI-driven technology that enhances gameplay with smarter, faster, and more efficient operations," said Michael Guo, VP of Thermaltake USA. "At Thermaltake, our mission is to deliver cutting-edge technology to the gaming community, and we are thrilled to introduce our next generation of pre-built gaming desktop PCs. Powered by the latest Intel® Core™ Ultra Series 2 processors, these new systems deliver unparalleled speed, seamless multitasking, and reliable performance. Designed for both hardcore gamers and content creators, this lineup is engineered to elevate every aspect of their gaming and creative experiences."

Thermaltake Reactor u490 Gaming Desktop:

The Thermaltake Reactor u490 delivers unmatched gaming performance and versatility, expertly designed for gamers and content creators seeking exceptional power and efficiency. Powered by the Intel® Core™ Ultra 9 285K CPU and NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4090 GPU, it provides unparalleled processing power and graphics performance for 4K gaming, rendering, and multitasking. The enhanced clock speed of the Ultra 9 processor makes it ideal for heavy multitasking and resource-intensive applications. Featuring 32GB DDR5 RAM, 2TB storage, and a 360mm AIO liquid cooler, the Reactor u490 easily handles any workload. Encased in the stunning Tower 600 Black mid-tower case, it's powered by a 1000W PSU for reliable, uninterrupted gaming performance.

Thermaltake Vista u480S Gaming Desktop:

The Thermaltake Vista u480S is a powerhouse built for enthusiasts who crave top-tier gaming and creative performance. With the Intel® Core™ Ultra 9 285K CPU and NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4080 Super GPU, this machine is perfect for 4K gaming, streaming, and video editing. The improved multitasking of the Ultra 9 processor and faster clock speed enables smooth performance in even demanding scenarios. Featured with 32GB DDR5 RAM, 2TB storage, and 360mm AIO liquid cooling, this system handles intense workloads effortlessly. Built into the refined aesthetic Thermaltake V380 White gaming PC case, geared with an 850W PSU for ample power, the u480S is a masterclass in high-performance gaming systems.

Thermaltake View u47TS Gaming Desktop:

The Thermaltake View u47TS is designed for gamers who want a balance of power and elegance. It features the high-performance Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 265KF CPU and NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4070 Ti Super GPU, making it perfect for demanding games and graphics-intensive tasks. With 32GB DDR5 RAM and a 2TB storage drive, this gaming system provides lightning-fast speeds and abundant space for all game files and media data. Its Thermaltake V350 White PC case exudes a modern aesthetic, and the 240 AIO liquid cooler keeps temperatures low, even during intense gaming sessions. Supported by an 850W PSU, this system offers top-tier performance for hardcore gamers.

Thermaltake Vista u470S Gaming Desktop:

The Thermaltake Vista u470S takes serious gaming to the next level with a combination of speed and power. Featuring the Intel® Core™ Ultra 5 245KF CPU and NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4070 Super GPU, this rig is ideal for gamers who demand more from their system. With 32GB DDR5 RAM and 1TB storage, it offers rapid performance and ample space for all personal data. The Thermaltake V270 Black PC case has a stylish design, enhanced ventilation, and a Thermaltake air cooler for thermal stability. Powered by an 850W PSU, the u470S ensures seamless gameplay, allowing users to dive into AAA game titles without compromise.

Thermaltake View u460T Gaming Desktop:

The Thermaltake View u460T is an affordable yet competent gaming PC built to deliver smooth gameplay and immersive experiences. Powered by the Intel® Core™ Ultra 5 245KF CPU and NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4060 Ti GPU, it offers excellent value for gamers looking for performance without breaking the bank. With 32GB DDR5 RAM and a 1TB storage drive, multitasking and loading times are quick and efficient. Housed in the sleek Thermaltake V350 White PC case, the 600W PSU provides reliable power, while air cooling ensures stable performance. This system is perfect for gamers looking to play the latest titles in high definition with reliable frame rates.

About the Intel® Core™ Ultra Series 2 processors

The newly launched Intel® Core™ Ultra Series 2 processors, including Ultra 9, Ultra 7, and Ultra 5, represent a breakthrough in modern computing, combining cutting-edge performance with powerful AI-driven features. These processors are designed to intelligently manage system resources, optimize power consumption, and enhance efficiency to deliver seamless multitasking, immersive gaming, and faster content creation. Leveraging AI technology, the Intel® Core™ Ultra Series 2 can adapt to user behaviors, learning from real-time workloads to boost frame rates, improve graphics rendering, and enhance system responsiveness. Whether users are playing the latest AAA game titles or handling intensive applications, this lineup provides an unmatched combination of speed, adaptability, and reliability, making it ideal for gamers, creators, and professionals alike.

Availability

All Thermaltake pre-built gaming desktop PCs are backed by the comprehensive Thermaltake USA warranty program, providing gamers with reliable performance and peace of mind through trusted warranty coverage.

To learn more about the Thermaltake USA warranty program: https://support.thermaltake.com/csWarranty.aspx

About Thermaltake

Thermaltake Technology was established in 1999 and has been marketed worldwide under the Thermaltake brand name ever since. With the mission to "Deliver the perfect user experience," Thermaltake has since become the leading brand in Gaming Computer Hardware, from chassis, power supply units, cooling systems, and memory modules to gaming PCs, gaming peripherals, and gaming furniture. Thermaltake is the leader in the PC DIY, Case Mod & Gaming Market and is the number one choice for Gamers, Modders & PC DIY Enthusiasts worldwide.

Official website: https://www.thermaltakeusa.com

