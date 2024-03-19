Thermaltake Launches Twelve Exclusive LCGS Reactor Gaming Desktops at Best Buy

"Through our strategic partnership with Best Buy, we're excited to present the twelve cutting-edge LCGS Reactor gaming desktops, equipped with the formidable RTX™ 40 Super Series and 4090 graphics cards. Our collaboration is designed to directly engage the gaming community..." Post this

The Tower 300 Micro Tower Chassis: Striking the Ideal Balance of Performance, Thermals, Space and Ease of Use

The Tower 300 Micro Tower Chassis embodies a perfect synergy of aesthetic elegance and functional prowess, presenting a modern design that captivates and performs. Manufactured with high-quality materials, this chassis is built to last, ensuring durability while enhancing performance through its outstanding cooling capabilities. Its design promotes exceptional airflow, supporting multiple cooling fans and liquid cooling radiators to accommodate the rigorous demands of high-performance gaming systems requiring efficient thermal management.

Emphasizing user convenience, The Tower 300 features a modular architecture that simplifies customization and upgrades. It has been thoughtfully designed to fit a variety of motherboard sizes, including Micro-ATX and Mini-ITX, alongside multiple graphics cards, ensuring versatility for building a range of powerful systems. Innovations such as tool-less installation and comprehensive cable management refine the building experience, eliminating complications and keeping interiors tidy and airflow unobstructed.

With its spacious layout and compatibility with an extensive array of components, The Tower 300 Micro Tower Chassis is the foundation of choice for enthusiasts seeking to create a powerful, visually striking, and neatly organized PC setup. It achieves the optimal balance between performance, cooling efficiency, and ease of assembly.

LCGS Reactor Series are Teamed with NVIDIA®GeForce® RTX™ 40 Super Series GPUs

The twelve new LCGS Reactor series are equipped with NVIDIA® GeForce® RTX™ 4090, 4080 Super, and 4070 Ti Super graphics cards. These cutting-edge components are specifically chosen to deliver unparalleled gaming performance, ensuring smooth and stable gameplay even with the most graphically demanding titles.

The GeForce® RTX™ 40 Super Series graphics cards, including the 4080 Super, 4070 Ti Super, and 4090 GPU, represent a significant leap forward in graphics card technology. Built on the latest Ada Lovelace architecture, these GPUs deliver unrivaled performance and power efficiency, making them ideal for gaming enthusiasts and professionals. The RTX™ 4080 Super substantially increases CUDA and tensor cores compared to its predecessor, providing unparalleled gaming performance and AI capabilities.

Meanwhile, the 4070 Ti Super boasts enhanced ray tracing and DLSS technology, delivering stunning visuals and smooth gaming experiences. Finally, the flagship 4090 GPU pushes the boundaries of gaming graphics with its massive memory bandwidth and advanced features, ensuring a truly immersive gaming experience. With the GeForce RTX™ 40 Super Series graphics cards, gamers can expect nothing short of exceptional performance and realism in their favorite titles.

Thermaltake's twelve newly launched LCGS Reactor pre-built gaming desktop PCs, now available in an elegant array of Snow, Black, Hydrangea Blue, and Turquoise for the PC chassis, are meticulously tailored for professional gamers and visual content creators. Each system comes with a one-year parts and labor warranty, offering reliability and peace of mind to its users. Assembled and hand-tested by Thermaltake USA's dedicated local engineers, these gaming PCs meet the highest quality standards. Exclusively available at Best Buy, these systems, with their unparalleled performance and innovative features, cater to gamers seeking the ultimate gaming experience while allowing for personal expression through the choice of chassis color.

Availability

