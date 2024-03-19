Thermaltake Launches Twelve Exclusive LCGS Reactor Gaming Desktops at Best Buy

Introducing High-Performance Gaming PCs with NVIDIA® GeForce® RTX™ 40™ Super Series, Intel® Core™ i9, and The Tower 300 Micro Tower Chassis in Snow, Black, Hydrangea Blue, and Turquoise
WALNUT, Calif., March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Thermaltake USA, the leading PC Case, Cooling, Power, and memory solutions, proudly announces the launch of twelve innovative models in the LCGS (Liquid Cooled Gaming System) Reactor series, available exclusively at Best Buy. This launch marks a significant milestone for Thermaltake, introducing the next generation of gaming PCs, meticulously designed with the newly unveiled The Tower 300 Micro Tower Chassis. These gaming powerhouses are equipped with the latest high-performance components, including the cutting-edge Intel® Core™ 14th Gen i9/i7 processors, NVIDIA® GeForce® RTX™ 40 Super Series/4090 graphics cards, 32GB of DDR5 5600MTs memory, and expansive 2TB NVMe M.2 SSD storage.
Each system in the LCGS Reactor series boasts a 360mm radiator liquid cooling solution, ensuring exceptional cooling performance and stability during intense gaming sessions. The addition of vibrant color options such as Snow, Black, Hydrangea Blue, and Turquoise adds a personalized touch to these systems, catering to gamers' and content creators' diverse tastes and styles. Tailored for the most demanding gamers and creative professionals, these pre-built gaming desktop PCs are assembled and rigorously tested by Thermaltake's skilled engineers in the USA, ensuring unparalleled build quality and reliability.
"Through our strategic partnership with Best Buy, we're excited to present the twelve cutting-edge LCGS Reactor gaming desktops, equipped with the formidable RTX™ 40 Super Series and 4090 graphics cards. Our collaboration is designed to directly engage the gaming community, providing them with top-tier gaming experiences. These systems, featuring the sleek Tower 300 Micro Tower Chassis and powered by Intel®'s latest 14th Gen i9/i7 CPUs, epitomize our commitment to quality and performance. Built and meticulously tested by our dedicated team in the USA, this launch sets a new standard in gaming excellence.
We look forward to seeing gamers push the limits with our LCGS systems." Michael Guo, Vice President of Thermaltake USA.
The Tower 300 Micro Tower Chassis: Striking the Ideal Balance of Performance, Thermals, Space and Ease of Use
The Tower 300 Micro Tower Chassis embodies a perfect synergy of aesthetic elegance and functional prowess, presenting a modern design that captivates and performs. Manufactured with high-quality materials, this chassis is built to last, ensuring durability while enhancing performance through its outstanding cooling capabilities. Its design promotes exceptional airflow, supporting multiple cooling fans and liquid cooling radiators to accommodate the rigorous demands of high-performance gaming systems requiring efficient thermal management.
Emphasizing user convenience, The Tower 300 features a modular architecture that simplifies customization and upgrades. It has been thoughtfully designed to fit a variety of motherboard sizes, including Micro-ATX and Mini-ITX, alongside multiple graphics cards, ensuring versatility for building a range of powerful systems. Innovations such as tool-less installation and comprehensive cable management refine the building experience, eliminating complications and keeping interiors tidy and airflow unobstructed.
With its spacious layout and compatibility with an extensive array of components, The Tower 300 Micro Tower Chassis is the foundation of choice for enthusiasts seeking to create a powerful, visually striking, and neatly organized PC setup. It achieves the optimal balance between performance, cooling efficiency, and ease of assembly.
LCGS Reactor Series are Teamed with NVIDIA®GeForce® RTX™ 40 Super Series GPUs
The twelve new LCGS Reactor series are equipped with NVIDIA® GeForce® RTX™ 4090, 4080 Super, and 4070 Ti Super graphics cards. These cutting-edge components are specifically chosen to deliver unparalleled gaming performance, ensuring smooth and stable gameplay even with the most graphically demanding titles.
The GeForce® RTX™ 40 Super Series graphics cards, including the 4080 Super, 4070 Ti Super, and 4090 GPU, represent a significant leap forward in graphics card technology. Built on the latest Ada Lovelace architecture, these GPUs deliver unrivaled performance and power efficiency, making them ideal for gaming enthusiasts and professionals. The RTX™ 4080 Super substantially increases CUDA and tensor cores compared to its predecessor, providing unparalleled gaming performance and AI capabilities.
Meanwhile, the 4070 Ti Super boasts enhanced ray tracing and DLSS technology, delivering stunning visuals and smooth gaming experiences. Finally, the flagship 4090 GPU pushes the boundaries of gaming graphics with its massive memory bandwidth and advanced features, ensuring a truly immersive gaming experience. With the GeForce RTX™ 40 Super Series graphics cards, gamers can expect nothing short of exceptional performance and realism in their favorite titles.
Thermaltake's twelve newly launched LCGS Reactor pre-built gaming desktop PCs, now available in an elegant array of Snow, Black, Hydrangea Blue, and Turquoise for the PC chassis, are meticulously tailored for professional gamers and visual content creators. Each system comes with a one-year parts and labor warranty, offering reliability and peace of mind to its users. Assembled and hand-tested by Thermaltake USA's dedicated local engineers, these gaming PCs meet the highest quality standards. Exclusively available at Best Buy, these systems, with their unparalleled performance and innovative features, cater to gamers seeking the ultimate gaming experience while allowing for personal expression through the choice of chassis color.
Availability
Best Buy: Click Here
Thermaltake LCGS Reactor i490 Gaming Desktop T3BB-B760-490-LCS: https://bit.ly/49WfaxV
Thermaltake LCGS Reactor i490 Gaming Desktop T3WB-B760-490-LCS: https://bit.ly/43n2X2P
Thermaltake LCGS Reactor i490 Gaming Desktop T3HB-B760-490-LCS: https://bit.ly/3VkwJn9
Thermaltake LCGS Reactor i490 Gaming Desktop T3TB-B760-490-LCS: https://bit.ly/3TET5P1
Thermaltake LCGS Reactor i480S Gaming Desktop T3BB-B760-48S-LCS: https://bit.ly/3vaJVjN
Thermaltake LCGS Reactor i480S Gaming Desktop T3WB-B760-48S-LCS: https://bit.ly/4chVyWC
Thermaltake LCGS Reactor i480S Gaming Desktop T3HB-B760-48S-LCS: https://bit.ly/3vdkMou
Thermaltake LCGS Reactor i480S Gaming Desktop T3TB-B760-48S-LCS: https://bit.ly/3vdDdt9
Thermaltake LCGS Reactor i47TS Gaming Desktop T3BB-B760-7TS-LCS: https://bit.ly/3IFfDbV
Thermaltake LCGS Reactor i47TS Gaming Desktop T3WB-B760-7TS-LCS: https://bit.ly/4aalLFr
Thermaltake LCGS Reactor i47TS Gaming Desktop T3HB-B760-7TS-LCS: https://bit.ly/3TNXWgV
Thermaltake LCGS Reactor i47TS Gaming Desktop T3TB-B760-7TS-LCS: https://bit.ly/3TkloAH
About Thermaltake
Thermaltake Technology was established in 1999 and has been marketed worldwide under the Thermaltake brand name ever since. With the mission to "Deliver the perfect user experience," Thermaltake has since become the leading brand in Gaming Computer Hardware, from chassis, power supply units, cooling systems, and memory modules to gaming PCs, gaming peripherals, and gaming furniture. Thermaltake is the leader in the PC DIY, Case Mod, & Gaming Market and is the number one choice for Gamers, Modders & PC DIY Enthusiasts worldwide.
