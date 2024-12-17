Thermaltake to Unveil Revolutionary Innovations at CES 2025

"CES 2025 represents a pivotal moment for Thermaltake – where technology meets uncompromising gaming performance," "We're not just showcasing products; we're unveiling the future of gaming innovation. Our engineering team has pushed the boundaries of what's possible..." Post this

Key Innovations Redefining Gaming Technology at CES 2025

Travel-Ready Gaming PC Case Series - High-quality aluminum cases with intelligent modular design, enabling high-performance, truly portable gaming systems with superior durability.

Creator Pro Workstation Chassis - Precision-engineered, thermally optimized chassis with integrated cable management, designed for demanding content creators and professional workflows.

Simulation Ecosystem Expansion - Advanced peripherals and mounting solutions for immersive race and flight simulation, featuring precision-engineered cockpit frames and ergonomic integrations.

MagForce 2.0 Cooling Revolution - AI-optimized thermal management with magnetic levitation bearings, delivering exceptional cooling performance with minimal noise.

Advanced Liquid Cooling Solutions - MAGFLOE and MAGCurve AIO coolers with intelligent RGB lighting and multi-platform compatibility, ensuring optimal thermal performance for high-end systems.

ATX 3.1 Power Supply Frontier - High-efficiency, 80 Plus Platinum certified PSUs with full modular design, supporting the most demanding gaming and professional computing requirements.

Velocity DDR5 DRAM Series - Extreme overclocking memory modules with optimized thermal management, reaching speeds up to 7200MHz and unlocking next-generation computing potential.

Join Thermaltake at CES 2025

Date: January 7th to 9th, 2025

Time: 9 AM to 6 PM

The Venetian Las Vegas, Lvl 2 , Veronese 2402

Media, analysts, influencers, and YouTubers are encouraged to visit the booth to experience the more innovative Thermaltake products. Early scheduling guarantees priority access and personalized engagement opportunities. Limited slots are available. Tailored media engagement options include:

Private Product Demonstrations: Personalized 30-minute sessions showcasing breakthrough technologies

Executive Interviews: One-on-one conversations with Thermaltake professionals

Technical Briefing: In-depth discussions exploring the engineering behind the latest innovations

Content Creator Preview: Specialized sessions for YouTubers, streamers, and tech influencers

To schedule a meeting with Thermaltake during CES 2025, please contact Andrew Ouyang from IDEE CREATIVES Marketing Consulting Inc., representing Thermaltake USA, at [email protected].

For additional details about Thermaltake at CES 2025, visit https://ces.thermaltake.com/2025

About Thermaltake

Thermaltake Technology was established in 1999 and has been marketed worldwide under the Thermaltake brand name ever since. With the mission to "Deliver the perfect user experience," Thermaltake has since become the leading brand in Gaming Computer Hardware, from chassis, power supply units, cooling systems, and memory modules to gaming PCs, gaming peripherals, and gaming furniture. Thermaltake is the leader in the PC DIY, Case Mod, & Gaming Market and is the number one choice for Gamers, Modders & PC DIY Enthusiasts worldwide.

Official website: https://www.thermaltakeusa.com

Media Contact

Andrew Ouyang, IDEE Creatives, 8182824968, [email protected], www.ideecreatives.com

