Thermaltake to Unveil Revolutionary PC Hardware and Racing Simulation Innovations at COMPUTEX 2025

Beyond Immersion: Explore Gaming Desktops, Racing Simulator Experience, Travel PC Cases, Power and Cooling Solutions, Vibrant New Colorways, and More at Computex 2025.
TAIPEI, May 22, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Thermaltake, a global leader in high-performance gaming PCs and innovative hardware, brings an immersive experience to Computex 2025, highlighting next-gen PC solutions, cutting-edge gaming technology, and a fully integrated racing simulation setup. From May 20th to May 23rd, 2025, at the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center in Taiwan (Hall 1, N0120), Thermaltake invites attendees and media to dive into its latest lineup of gaming desktops, travel PC cases, advanced cooling and power solutions, vibrant new colorways, and an immersive racing simulator experience powered by its complete sim gear lineup.
"At Thermaltake, we believe performance and personalization go hand in hand," said Michael Guo, Vice President of Thermaltake USA. "This year at Computex, we're proud to present our latest lineup, from high-performance gaming systems and color-driven designs to a fully immersive racing sim experience. We hope to inspire more users to build systems that truly reflect their style and vision."
Key Innovations Thermaltake Is Showcasing at Computex 2025:
- Simulation Ecosystem Expansion - Thermaltake expands its sim racing lineup with precision-engineered cockpits, motion platforms, direct drive wheelbases, steering wheels, and pedal sets. This expanded ecosystem delivers a deeper, more immersive racing experience for enthusiasts and aspiring pros alike.
- Travel-Ready Gaming PC Case Series - Building on the success of the TR100, Thermaltake expands the series with the new TR200 and TR300, now supporting Micro-ATX and ATX motherboards. The lineup retains its signature retro-inspired design while offering greater flexibility for diverse build needs.
- Advanced Liquid Cooling Solutions - The new MINECUBE All-in-One liquid cooler elevates both functionality and visual impact with four built-in 3.95" LCD screens. Supporting multiple display modes, it allows users to showcase identical content, independent visuals, or merge all four screens into a unified span view.
- Power Supply Frontier - Thermaltake showcases the compact Toughpower GT ATX 3.1 Gold series, the Titanium-rated Toughpower TF3 with dual Gen 5.1 connectors, and high-wattage Platinum models built for professional workstations requiring advanced power delivery and real-time output monitoring.
- Color Expansion Highlights - Thermaltake introduces a new color, Mocha Mousse, and expands the availability of existing favorites including Future Dusk, Gravel Sand, Butter Caramel, and Mint Strawberry across additional products.
- Performance Showcase Case Series - Known for blending aesthetics with functional layouts, the View Series offers a wide range of options for high-performance builders and hardware enthusiasts. Spacious interiors, flexible configurations, and vibrant color choices give users the freedom to create systems that are both powerful and visually distinct.
Join Thermaltake at Computex 2025
- Date: May 20th to May 23rd
- Time: 9:30AM to 5:30PM
- Location: Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center in Taiwan, Hall 1, N0120
For additional details about Thermaltake at Computex 2025, visit https://computex.thermaltake.com/2025/
About Thermaltake
Thermaltake Technology was established in 1999 and has been marketed worldwide under the Thermaltake brand name ever since. With the mission to "Deliver the perfect user experience," Thermaltake has since become the leading brand in Gaming Computer Hardware, from chassis, power supply units, cooling systems, and memory modules to gaming PCs, gaming peripherals, and gaming furniture. Thermaltake is the leader in the PC DIY, Case Mod, & Gaming Market and is the number one choice for Gamers, Modders & PC DIY Enthusiasts worldwide.
Official website: https://www.thermaltakeusa.com
