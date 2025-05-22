Thermaltake to Unveil Revolutionary PC Hardware and Racing Simulation Innovations at COMPUTEX 2025

Beyond Immersion: Explore Gaming Desktops, Racing Simulator Experience, Travel PC Cases, Power and Cooling Solutions, Vibrant New Colorways, and More at Computex 2025.

TAIPEI, May 22, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Thermaltake, a global leader in high-performance gaming PCs and innovative hardware, brings an immersive experience to Computex 2025, highlighting next-gen PC solutions, cutting-edge gaming technology, and a fully integrated racing simulation setup. From May 20th to May 23rd, 2025, at the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center in Taiwan (Hall 1, N0120), Thermaltake invites attendees and media to dive into its latest lineup of gaming desktops, travel PC cases, advanced cooling and power solutions, vibrant new colorways, and an immersive racing simulator experience powered by its complete sim gear lineup.