Thermaltake Unlocks Unbeatable Savings for Amazon Prime Big Deal Days

WALNUT, Calif., Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Thermaltake, the renowned leader in PC Cases, Cooling, Power, and Memory Solutions, today announces its participation in the highly anticipated Amazon Prime Big Deal Days event, set to take place on October 10th and 11th, 2023. As the industry's leading brand, Thermaltake is proud to offer 25 carefully selected, top-selling products featuring extraordinary discounts of up to 33%. These exclusive deals encompass flagship gaming products, including Gaming PCs, PC chassis, power supply units, and cooling products. This two-day mega-sale is the premier pass to elevate the gaming experience and promises to be a haven for hardcore gamers and modders alike.
"We have prepared exclusive deals on our gaming products and accessories for Amazon Prime Big Deal Days, ranging from our flagship gaming desktops to our high-performance PC chassis, PSU, and coolers. These Thermaltake products are crafted for an immersive gaming experience. So, Gamers or modders should seize this exclusive opportunity to prepare their gaming systems for the next generation of INTEL 14th Gen and AMD RYZEN 8000 platforms." Said Michael Guo, the Vice President of Thermaltake USA.
$899.99 LCGS Graphite 360 Gaming PC: https://amzn.to/3ZOSUSE
LCGS (Liquid Cooled Gaming System) Graphite 360 is a high-performance gaming desktop PC on the AMD Ryzen platform featuring: AMD Ryzen 5 5600X processor, GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card, 16GB RGB 3200Mhz DDR4 ToughRAM RGB Memory, and 1TB NVMe M.2 SSD, which is designed for high gaming performance and optimized for mainstream gamers and content creators.
$79.99 Ceres 300 Snow Edition Mid Tower PC Case: https://amzn.to/46hZR0L
Motherboard Supports: Mini-ITX, M-ATX, ATX, E-ATX
Tempered Glass Side Panel
Preinstalled 2 x CT140 ARGB Fan
Radiator Supports: Up to 360mm at the front, up to 280mm at the top
Perforated Panel Design: Massive Airflow for Excellent cooling
Rotational PCIe Slot Design
Optional 3.9"inches LCD Display Available
$87.99 ToughPower GX3 850W ATX 3.0 Power Supply: https://amzn.to/3rCfzEU
PCIe Gen. 5 ready and PCIe5 12VHPWR Connector Included
Fully Compatible with INTEL ATX 3.0 Standards
Ultra Quiet 120mm Fluid Dynamic Bearing Fan
Built-in Industrial Grade Protection
80 PLUS Gold Certified and C6/C7 States Ready
$44.99 TOUGHAIR 510 TDP Dual-Fan CPU Air Cooler: https://amzn.to/3Q69oTb
INTEL/AMD Universal Socket (LGA 1700/1200, AM5/AM4)
Dual 120mm 2000RPM High Static Pressure PWM Fan
Copper-made U-shape Heat Pipes
Asymmetric Fin Structure for Heat Sink
About Thermaltake
Thermaltake Technology was established in 1999 and has been marketed worldwide under the Thermaltake brand name ever since. With the mission to "Deliver the perfect user experience," Thermaltake has since become the leading brand in Gaming Computer Hardware, from chassis, power supply units, cooling systems, and memory modules to gaming PCs, gaming peripherals, and gaming furniture. Thermaltake is the leader in the PC DIY, Case Mod, & Gaming Market and is the number one choice for Gamers, Modders & PC DIY Enthusiasts worldwide.
