Thermaltake Unveils TT Gaming Vista Series Gaming PCs Featuring Intel® Core™ 14th Gen CPUs and NVIDIA® GeForce™ RTX 4000 Series GPUs

"Our team has noted a growing preference among gamers for minimalistic, clean designs that highlight powerful internal components and vibrant RGB lighting. This insight is a driving force behind the creation of the TT Gaming Vista i47T, i47TH, i470M, and i460TS models..." Post this

"Our team has noted a growing preference among gamers for minimalistic, clean designs that highlight powerful internal components and vibrant RGB lighting. This insight is a driving force behind the creation of the TT Gaming Vista i47T, i47TH, i470M, and i460TS models. At Thermaltake, we aim to enhance the gaming experience and set new standards for future gaming PC builds," said Michael Guo, VP of Thermaltake USA.

TT Gaming Vista i47T Gaming Desktop PC

The Vista i47T Gaming Desktop is designed to redefine gaming performance. Powered by the Intel® Core™ i7-14700KF CPU and B760 chipset motherboard, this powerhouse features 32GB of DDR5 5600MT/s RGB Memory and a spacious 2TB NVMe M.2 storage. Equipped with the NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4070 Ti Super graphics card, it delivers stunning visuals and smooth gameplay. The AIO liquid cooling system with a 360mm radiator ensures optimal thermal management. Additionally, with Wi-Fi 6, Windows 11, and a range of convenient I/O ports, including Type C USB and USB 3.0, the Vista i47T seamlessly combines performance and style. All of this is elegantly housed in the View 270 TG ARGB PC chassis, featuring panoramic front and side tempered glass panels, making it a visually striking addition to any gaming setup.

TT Gaming Vista i47TH Gaming Desktop PC

Introducing the Thermaltake Vista i47TH Gaming Desktop, crafted for pro gamers who demand peak performance and breathtaking visuals. This powerhouse features an Intel® Core™ i7-14700KF CPU and a B760 chipset motherboard, delivering exceptional speed and responsiveness. With 32GB of DDR5 5600MT/s RGB memory and an NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4070 Ti Super GPU, it provides unparalleled gaming experiences with high frame rates and detailed graphics. The 2TB NVMe M.2 SSD ensures fast load times, while advanced closed-loop liquid cooling with a 360mm radiator keeps the system cool during intense gaming sessions. The desktop offers seamless connectivity with Type-C USB, USB 3.0, and comprehensive audio ports. The front and side tempered glass panels from the View 270 TG ARGB PC case offer a panoramic view of the high-performance components, all powered by Windows 11 and equipped with Wi-Fi 6 for a smooth online gaming experience.

TT Gaming Vista i470M Gaming Desktop PC

The Vista i470M Gaming Desktop caters to gamers seeking performance. This powerhouse has an Intel® Core™ i7-14700F CPU, 32GB of DDR5 5600MT/s RGB memory, and an NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4070 graphics card, ensuring exceptional speed and stunning visuals. The system includes a 1TB NVMe M.2 SSD for fast storage and Wi-Fi 6 connectivity and runs on Windows 11. Featuring a closed-loop liquid cooling system with a 240mm radiator to maintain optimal temperatures during intense gaming sessions. The sleek chassis, View 270 TG ARGB, with front and side tempered glass panels, offers ample connectivity options, including Type-C USB and USB 3.0 ports, making it the ultimate gaming machine.

TT Gaming Vista i460TS Gaming Desktop PC

Experience unparalleled gaming and creative performance with the Thermaltake Vista i460TS Gaming Desktop. Equipped with the Intel® Core™ i7-14700F processor and a B760 chipset motherboard, it features 32GB of high-speed DDR5 5600MT/s RGB memory for seamless multitasking. The NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4060 Ti GPU delivers breathtaking visuals, while the 1TB NVMe M.2 SSD offers lightning-fast storage. With Wi-Fi 6 connectivity and Windows 11, this desktop is ready for modern gaming. The ARGB Tower Air Cooler ensures optimal temperatures, and the panoramic front and side tempered glass panels showcase the system's interior. Additional ports include Type-C USB, USB 3.0, and audio jacks for enhanced connectivity.

Thermaltake View 270 TG ARGB Mid Tower

The Thermaltake TT Gaming Vista Series Gaming Desktop PCs are encased in the View 270 TG ARGB Mid Tower Chassis, which combines stunning aesthetics with superior performance and is designed for gamers and PC enthusiasts. It showcases the system with style and elegance, featuring tempered glass front and side panels. The chassis comes pre-installed with three 120mm ARGB PC cooling fans and supports up to nine 120mm fans and a 360mm radiator on top for optimal cooling. Its RGB illumination can be synced with motherboard software from ASUS, GIGABYTE, MSI, and ASRock, ensuring a seamless and vibrant visual experience. The View 270 TG ARGB also boasts a mesh power supply cover for enhanced airflow, ample storage options with support for multiple SSDs and HDDs, and convenient top-panel I/O ports, including USB 3.0 and USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C. With robust expandability and efficient cable management, this chassis is ideal for building a high-performance, visually striking gaming PC.

Backed by the Thermaltake USA warranty, the Thermaltake Vista i47T, i47TH, i470M, and i460TS Gaming desktop PCs are now available on the Thermaltake website and Amazon.

To learn more about Thermaltake TT Gaming Vista PCs:

https://thermaltakeusa.com/collections/gaming-pc?uff_ei13dk_tags=Vista

To learn more about View 270 TG ARGB Mid Tower Chassis:

https://thermaltakeusa.com/search?q=view%20270

Availability

Thermaltake USA Webstore

TT Gaming PC - Vista i47T: https://thermaltakeusa.com/collections/gaming-pc/products/vista-i47t-v27b-b760-7ts-lcs

TT Gaming PC - Vista i47TH: https://thermaltakeusa.com/products/vista-i47th-v27h-b760-7ts-lcs

TT Gaming PC - Vista i470M: https://thermaltakeusa.com/products/vista-i470m-v27m-b760-470-lcs

TT Gaming PC - Vista i460TS: https://thermaltakeusa.com/products/vista-i460ts-v27s-b760-46t-lcs

Amazon.com

TT Gaming PC - Vista i47T: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0D4FD5Y5L

TT Gaming PC - Vista i47TH: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0D4FF85NR

TT Gaming PC - Vista i470M: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0D4FDLGHT

TT Gaming PC - Vista i460TS: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0D4FGP5YK

For more TT Gaming PCs: https://reurl.cc/2YQlxv

About Thermaltake

Thermaltake Technology was established in 1999 and has been marketed worldwide under the Thermaltake brand name ever since. With the mission to "Deliver the perfect user experience," Thermaltake has since become the leading brand in Gaming Computer Hardware: from chassis, power supply units, cooling systems, and memory modules to gaming PCs, gaming peripherals, and gaming furniture. Thermaltake is the leader in the PC DIY, Case Mod & Gaming Market and is the number one choice for Gamers, Modders & PC DIY Enthusiasts worldwide.

Official website: https://www.thermaltakeusa.com

Follow Thermaltake USA

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ThermaltakeNA

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thermaltake_NA/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Thermaltake_NA

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/ThermaltakeNorthAmerica

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@thermaltakena

Media Contact

Andrew Ouyang, IDEE Creatives, 8182824968, [email protected], www.ideecreatives.com

SOURCE Thermaltake