Thermaltake Unveils Unbeatable Discounts in Collaboration with Amazon

"Embracing innovation and staying committed to excellence is at the core of our company's DNA. As we move forward, our unwavering dedication to providing cutting-edge solutions, fostering engagement with the gaming community, and offering great deals will continue to drive Thermaltake's success, making us a true leader in the gaming industry. It's the perfect opportunity to get the best gaming gifts from Thermaltake for gamers themselves or that special gamer in the family. Shop now, immerse yourself in Thermaltake's quality products, and enjoy the excellence of our services." said Michael Guo, the Vice President of Thermaltake USA.

Highlights of Special Offers (Nov. 17 to Nov. 27)

Thermaltake has meticulously handpicked 34 gaming products for an exclusive early Black Friday and Cyber Monday extravaganza, showcasing remarkable discounts of up to 40%. This exceptional deal features some of Thermaltake's most renowned gaming essentials, including the highly coveted LCGS (Liquid Cooling Gaming System) desktop PCs, PC cases, cooling solutions, and power supplies. Here are the standout highlights:

$999.99 LCGS (Liquid Cooling Gaming System) Glacier 360 Gaming PC (https://amzn.to/3MCRFR4)

AMD Ryzen 5 5600X processor

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card

16GB RGB 3600Mhz DDR4 ToughRAM RGB Memory

1TB NVMe M.2 SSD

Designed for high gaming performance and optimized for mainstream gamers and content creators.

$79.99 Ceres 300 Black Edition Mid Tower PC Case (https://amzn.to/40vuT37)

Motherboard Supports: Mini-ITX, M-ATX, ATX, E-ATX

Tempered Glass Side Panel

Preinstalled 2 x CT140 ARGB Fan

Radiator Supports: Up to 360mm at the front, up to 280mm at the top

Perforated Panel Design: Massive Airflow for Excellent cooling

Rotational PCIe Slot Design

Optional 3.9"inches LCD Display Available

$74.99 TH240 ARGB Sync V2 AIO CPU Cooler (https://amzn.to/46cutzP)

All-In-One CPU Liquid Cooling

Radiator Fan: 120mm x 2

Radiator Size: 240mm

PWM 500~2000 RPM

Mirror Waterblock with Sync ARGB

Copper base plate

Motherboard ARGB Sync Control

$19.99 UX200 SE CPU Air Cooler Black Edition (https://amzn.to/469L4o5)

INTEL/AMD Universal Socket (LGA 1700/1200, AM5/AM4)

120mm 2000RPM High Static Pressure PWM Fan

ARGB Fan: 15 High lumen addressable LEDs with 16.8 million colors

High-performance U-shape copper heat pipes

$109.99 ToughPower GF A3 850W ATX3.0 PSU (https://amzn.to/3SulaIz)

PCIe Gen. 5 ready and PCIe5 12VHPWR Connector Included

Fully Compatible with INTEL ATX 3.0 Standards

Ultra Quiet 120mm Fluid Dynamic Bearing Fan

Built-in Industrial Grade Protection

80 PLUS Gold Certified and C6/C7 States Ready

$63.99 SWAFAN EX 12 ARGB Cooling Fan Black (https://amzn.to/3R0SRAt)

3-Fan Pack 120mm PWM Fan

500~2000 RPM High-Pressure Airflow

Magnetic Connection Design

Swappable and Reversible Fan Blades/ Sync with MB ARGB Software

Highlights of Special Offers (Nov. 23 to Nov. 27)

Thermaltake has added 15 exciting gaming products for a special 4-day-only sales event spanning Thanksgiving, Black Friday, and Cyber Monday. Up to 33% off discounts are available on some of the most popular Thermaltake gaming products. Here are some highlights:

$ 2,199.99 LCGS (Liquid Cooling Gaming System) Apollo i477T (https://amzn.to/47pEF9f)

Intel Core™ i9-14900KF

32GB DDR5 5600MT/s RGB Memory

NVIDIA GeForce RTX™ 4070 Ti

2TB NVMe M.2

850W ATX3.0 PSU

Designed for high-performance gaming and optimized for mainstream gamers and content creators.

$ 99.99 Tower 200 Black Edition Mini-Tower PC Case (https://amzn.to/3u5jL10)

Iconic Vertical Body Design in Mini ITX format

Supports up to a 280mm Radiator

2 x CT140 PC Cooling Fans Pre-installed

Maximum GPU length clearance up to 380mm

$39.99 TOUGHAIR 510 Dual-Fan CPU Air Cooler (https://amzn.to/3SxfRYI)

INTEL/AMD Universal Socket (LGA 1700/1200, AM5/AM4)

Dual 120mm 2000RPM High Static Pressure PWM Fan

Copper-made U-shape Heat Pipes

Asymmetric Fin Structure for Heat Sink

$ 29.99 Pure 12 ARGB Cooling Fan (https://amzn.to/3SzkW30)

Motherboard RGB illumination Sync

Analog ARGB Controller

16.8 million Colors, 9 Addressable LEDs

120mm Hydraulic Bearing Cooling Fan

9 Fan Blades Design

To learn more about Thermaltake's exclusive deals during the Amazon Holiday Season, Black Friday, and Cyber Monday sales, please visit https://amzn.to/3tTIhSG

About Thermaltake

Thermaltake Technology was established in 1999 and has been marketed worldwide under the Thermaltake brand name ever since. With the mission to "Deliver the perfect user experience," Thermaltake has since become the leading brand in Gaming Computer Hardware, from chassis, power supply units, cooling systems, and memory modules to gaming PCs, gaming peripherals, and gaming furniture. Thermaltake is the leader in the PC DIY, Case Mod, and gaming Market and is the number one choice for Gamers, Modders & PC DIY Enthusiasts worldwide.

Official website: https://www.thermaltakeusa.com

Thermaltake