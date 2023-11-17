Thermaltake Unveils Unbeatable Discounts in Collaboration with Amazon

Elevate the Gaming Experience with Up to 40% Off on 50 Top Gaming PCs and Gaming Products from Nov. 17 to Nov. 23, Embracing Thanksgiving, Black Friday, and Cyber Monday
WALNUT, Calif., Nov. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Thermaltake, a prominent global leader in Gaming PCs, PC cases, cooling solutions, power supply units, and memory solutions, is delighted to unveil its highly-anticipated collaboration with Amazon for the forthcoming sales event, scheduled from November 17 to 27, 2023. This remarkable sales spectacle will span Thanksgiving, Black Friday, and Cyber Monday, presenting an unparalleled opportunity for gaming enthusiasts to acquire premium products at unmatched prices.
Thermaltake has unveiled an astounding lineup of nearly 50 top-selling gaming products, all featuring jaw-dropping discounts of up to 40% off their regular prices. This unprecedented event includes the most sought-after gaming essentials, such as flagship LCGS (Liquid Cooling Gaming System) desktop PCs, cutting-edge PC cases, high-performance power supply units, and state-of-the-art cooling products. With Thermaltake's unwavering commitment to quality and performance, these products represent the pinnacle of gaming gear and make for ideal gifts for friends, family, or oneself.
"Embracing innovation and staying committed to excellence is at the core of our company's DNA. As we move forward, our unwavering dedication to providing cutting-edge solutions, fostering engagement with the gaming community, and offering great deals will continue to drive Thermaltake's success, making us a true leader in the gaming industry. It's the perfect opportunity to get the best gaming gifts from Thermaltake for gamers themselves or that special gamer in the family. Shop now, immerse yourself in Thermaltake's quality products, and enjoy the excellence of our services." said Michael Guo, the Vice President of Thermaltake USA.
Highlights of Special Offers (Nov. 17 to Nov. 27)
Thermaltake has meticulously handpicked 34 gaming products for an exclusive early Black Friday and Cyber Monday extravaganza, showcasing remarkable discounts of up to 40%. This exceptional deal features some of Thermaltake's most renowned gaming essentials, including the highly coveted LCGS (Liquid Cooling Gaming System) desktop PCs, PC cases, cooling solutions, and power supplies. Here are the standout highlights:
$999.99 LCGS (Liquid Cooling Gaming System) Glacier 360 Gaming PC (https://amzn.to/3MCRFR4)
AMD Ryzen 5 5600X processor
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card
16GB RGB 3600Mhz DDR4 ToughRAM RGB Memory
1TB NVMe M.2 SSD
Designed for high gaming performance and optimized for mainstream gamers and content creators.
$79.99 Ceres 300 Black Edition Mid Tower PC Case (https://amzn.to/40vuT37)
Motherboard Supports: Mini-ITX, M-ATX, ATX, E-ATX
Tempered Glass Side Panel
Preinstalled 2 x CT140 ARGB Fan
Radiator Supports: Up to 360mm at the front, up to 280mm at the top
Perforated Panel Design: Massive Airflow for Excellent cooling
Rotational PCIe Slot Design
Optional 3.9"inches LCD Display Available
$74.99 TH240 ARGB Sync V2 AIO CPU Cooler (https://amzn.to/46cutzP)
All-In-One CPU Liquid Cooling
Radiator Fan: 120mm x 2
Radiator Size: 240mm
PWM 500~2000 RPM
Mirror Waterblock with Sync ARGB
Copper base plate
Motherboard ARGB Sync Control
$19.99 UX200 SE CPU Air Cooler Black Edition (https://amzn.to/469L4o5)
INTEL/AMD Universal Socket (LGA 1700/1200, AM5/AM4)
120mm 2000RPM High Static Pressure PWM Fan
ARGB Fan: 15 High lumen addressable LEDs with 16.8 million colors
High-performance U-shape copper heat pipes
$109.99 ToughPower GF A3 850W ATX3.0 PSU (https://amzn.to/3SulaIz)
PCIe Gen. 5 ready and PCIe5 12VHPWR Connector Included
Fully Compatible with INTEL ATX 3.0 Standards
Ultra Quiet 120mm Fluid Dynamic Bearing Fan
Built-in Industrial Grade Protection
80 PLUS Gold Certified and C6/C7 States Ready
$63.99 SWAFAN EX 12 ARGB Cooling Fan Black (https://amzn.to/3R0SRAt)
3-Fan Pack 120mm PWM Fan
500~2000 RPM High-Pressure Airflow
Magnetic Connection Design
Swappable and Reversible Fan Blades/ Sync with MB ARGB Software
Highlights of Special Offers (Nov. 23 to Nov. 27)
Thermaltake has added 15 exciting gaming products for a special 4-day-only sales event spanning Thanksgiving, Black Friday, and Cyber Monday. Up to 33% off discounts are available on some of the most popular Thermaltake gaming products. Here are some highlights:
$ 2,199.99 LCGS (Liquid Cooling Gaming System) Apollo i477T (https://amzn.to/47pEF9f)
Intel Core™ i9-14900KF
32GB DDR5 5600MT/s RGB Memory
NVIDIA GeForce RTX™ 4070 Ti
2TB NVMe M.2
850W ATX3.0 PSU
Designed for high-performance gaming and optimized for mainstream gamers and content creators.
$ 99.99 Tower 200 Black Edition Mini-Tower PC Case (https://amzn.to/3u5jL10)
Iconic Vertical Body Design in Mini ITX format
Supports up to a 280mm Radiator
2 x CT140 PC Cooling Fans Pre-installed
Maximum GPU length clearance up to 380mm
$39.99 TOUGHAIR 510 Dual-Fan CPU Air Cooler (https://amzn.to/3SxfRYI)
INTEL/AMD Universal Socket (LGA 1700/1200, AM5/AM4)
Dual 120mm 2000RPM High Static Pressure PWM Fan
Copper-made U-shape Heat Pipes
Asymmetric Fin Structure for Heat Sink
$ 29.99 Pure 12 ARGB Cooling Fan (https://amzn.to/3SzkW30)
Motherboard RGB illumination Sync
Analog ARGB Controller
16.8 million Colors, 9 Addressable LEDs
120mm Hydraulic Bearing Cooling Fan
9 Fan Blades Design
To learn more about Thermaltake's exclusive deals during the Amazon Holiday Season, Black Friday, and Cyber Monday sales, please visit https://amzn.to/3tTIhSG
About Thermaltake
Thermaltake Technology was established in 1999 and has been marketed worldwide under the Thermaltake brand name ever since. With the mission to "Deliver the perfect user experience," Thermaltake has since become the leading brand in Gaming Computer Hardware, from chassis, power supply units, cooling systems, and memory modules to gaming PCs, gaming peripherals, and gaming furniture. Thermaltake is the leader in the PC DIY, Case Mod, and gaming Market and is the number one choice for Gamers, Modders & PC DIY Enthusiasts worldwide.
