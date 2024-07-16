Thermaltake Unveils Unmissable Amazon Prime Day 2024 Deals on Top-Tier Gaming Products

"Amazon Prime Day stands as a pinnacle event for tech aficionados and gamers alike," "We are delighted to extend exclusive offers on our premier gaming products, encompassing gaming PCs, cases, coolers, and PSUs. Our products are meticulously engineered to deliver unparalleled performance..." Post this

"Amazon Prime Day stands as a pinnacle event for tech aficionados and gamers alike," remarked Michael Guo, VP of Sales and Marketing at Thermaltake USA. "We are delighted to extend exclusive offers on our premier gaming products, encompassing gaming PCs, cases, coolers, and PSUs. Our products are meticulously engineered to deliver unparalleled performance and dependability. We are delighted to express our gratitude to the gaming community by offering these extraordinary Prime Day discounts," he added.

Amazon Prime Day offers an array of exclusive deals on Thermaltake's top-tier PC gaming products.

$849.99 Thermaltake LCGS Quartz i460 R4 Gaming Desktop (https://reurl.cc/mMVLnj):

Introducing the Thermaltake LCGS Quartz i460 R4 Gaming Desktop, a high-performance gaming powerhouse designed for seamless gaming and productivity. This system features an INTEL® Core i5-13400F CPU and an INTEL® B660 Chipset m-ATX motherboard, ensuring robust performance for demanding tasks. Equipped with 16GB of 3600MHz DDR4 RGB Memory and a 1TB NVMe M.2 SSD, it offers fast data access and ample storage. The NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4060 GPU provides stunning visuals through 3 Display Ports and 1 HDMI port. The sleek chassis includes a 3mm thick tempered glass side panel and a full-length PSU power cover for a clean, professional look. Connectivity is enhanced with Wi-Fi and versatile I/O ports. This gaming desktop is engineered to deliver an exceptional gaming experience with superior performance and aesthetics.

$59.99 Thermaltake S200 TG ARGB ATX Tower Gaming PC Chassis(https://reurl.cc/p3zgdl):

The Thermaltake S200 TG ARGB ATX Mid Tower Gaming Chassis stands out with its three pre-installed 120mm ARGB Lite hydraulic bearing front fans, delivering efficient airflow and vibrant lighting effects. The tempered glass side panel provides a clear view of the internal components, ideal for showcasing high-end builds. RGB lighting can be synced with motherboard software for a unified aesthetic. Enhanced ventilation is achieved through the mesh front panel, and the built-in PSU cover ensures a tidy and professional look, making it perfect for gamers who prioritize style and performance.

$99.99 Thermaltake TH360 ARGB Sync V2 CPU Liquid Cooler (https://reurl.cc/2Y2rg4):

The Thermaltake TH360 ARGB V2 CPU Liquid Cooler is a high-performance AIO cooling solution designed for both INTEL® and AMD sockets. It features three 120mm PWM fans with speeds ranging from 500 to 2000 RPM, ensuring efficient cooling. The cooler is equipped with a high-performance copper base plate for optimal heat conductivity and a reliable pump for maximum water circulation. Its design includes a 360-degree rotational cap with Infinity Mirror Lighting for a striking visual effect. The cooler supports synchronization with major motherboard RGB software, offering extensive customization options.

$19.99 Thermaltake UX200 ARGB CPU Air Cooler (https://reurl.cc/LW8bdX):

The Thermaltake UX200 ARGB Sync CPU Cooler is designed to deliver exceptional cooling performance with a striking visual appeal. It features 15 high-lumen addressable LEDs with 16.8 million colors, which can sync with 5V RGB-enabled motherboards from ASUS, ASRock, Gigabyte, and MSI. The cooler has four high-performance U-shaped copper heat pipes that ensure continuous, direct contact with the CPU for efficient heat dissipation, supporting up to 170W. Its high airflow design with nine blades also ensures steady airflow through the aluminum heatsink and copper heat pipes, providing reliable cooling for both INTEL® and AMD desktops.

$89.99 Thermaltake ToughPower GF A3 850W PSU (https://reurl.cc/Gj9mrp):

The Thermaltake ToughPower GF A3 850W power supply is engineered to meet the demands of modern gaming systems. It boasts an 80 Plus Gold certification, ensuring high energy efficiency. It fully complies with INTEL® ATX 3.0 standards and features true 450W 12VHPWR connectors compatible with NVIDIA® RTX™ 40 series graphics cards. The PSU is PCIe Gen 5.0 ready, supports SLI/Crossfire setups, and includes a high amperage single +12V rail. High-class technologies and fully modular low-profile flat cables offer enhanced performance and ease of installation, all backed by a 10-year warranty.

$63.99 Thermaltake SWAFAN EX 12 ARGB PC Cooling Fan (https://reurl.cc/qVxg83):

The Thermaltake SWAFAN EX 12 ARGB PC Cooling Fan set includes three 120mm PWM fans designed for optimal cooling performance and customization. Featuring a unique swappable fan blade design and neodymium magnetic connections, these fans allow for easy installation and maintenance. They support speeds up to 2000 RPM (standard or reverse) and provide up to 57 CFM airflow. The set includes reversible blades, mag cables, and accessories. With ARGB lighting effects controllable via motherboard sync software, these fans offer functionality and aesthetic appeal for any PC build.

Thermaltake Technology was established in 1999 and has been marketed worldwide under the Thermaltake brand name ever since. With the mission to "Deliver the perfect user experience," Thermaltake has since become the leading brand in Gaming Computer Hardware, from chassis, power supply units, cooling systems, and memory modules to gaming PCs, gaming peripherals, and gaming furniture. Thermaltake is the leader in the PC DIY, Case Mod, and gaming Market and is the number one choice for Gamers, Modders, and PC DIY Enthusiasts worldwide.

