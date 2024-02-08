Thermo Systems Appoints David Kuznick as Chief Financial Officer

Thermo Systems is pleased to announce the appointment of David Kuznick as its new CFO.
EAST WINDSOR, N.J., Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Thermo Systems, a global, full-service control systems integration partner providing world-class automation solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of David Kuznick as its new Chief Financial Officer. With a rich financial leadership background and a proven business transformation track record, Mr. Kuznick is poised to contribute significantly to Thermo Systems' ongoing success and growth.
David Kuznick is a seasoned senior executive, and Board Director recognized for his strategic leadership in enhancing business performance and growth. His career has been marked by his ability to lead and transform organizations, significantly contributing to their operational and financial strength. As a partner at Deloitte, David played a pivotal role in M&A advisory services for major private equity firms and led the development of Portfolio Company Services, which aimed to boost the performance of private equity portfolio companies. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from Rutgers University.
Reflecting on his appointment, David Kuznick stated, "Joining Thermo Systems is an exciting new chapter in my career. I am thrilled to contribute to a company as committed to customer and employee success as Thermo Systems is. I look forward to leveraging my experience in guiding Thermo Systems towards continued growth and operational excellence."
Eric Silk, CEO of Thermo Systems, expressed his enthusiasm for Mr. Kuznick's appointment, saying, "Dave's extensive experience and leadership make him an invaluable addition to our executive team. His strategic vision and proven track record align perfectly with our commitment to delivering exceptional value to our customers, employees, and stakeholders. We are confident Dave will drive our growth strategies and significantly contribute to our company's success. I'm excited to work with Dave as we partner together, taking the business to new heights."
Mr. Kuznick's appointment is a testament to Thermo Systems' dedication to excellence and its commitment to strengthening its leadership team with seasoned professionals. His expertise will be instrumental in driving financial strategies that align with the company's core values of customer success, employee success, and financial strength.
About Thermo Systems
Thermo Systems is a global, full-service control systems integration partner, providing world-class automation solutions within the District Energy, Life Sciences, and Mission Critical markets. The Thermo Systems team has expertise in managing and delivering turnkey projects to EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) & AE (Architect-Engineer) firms and specializes in customized direct-to-owner solutions.
