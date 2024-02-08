Thermo Systems Appoints David Kuznick as Chief Financial Officer

"Joining Thermo Systems is an exciting new chapter in my career. I am thrilled to contribute to a company as committed to customer and employee success as Thermo Systems is. I look forward to leveraging my experience in guiding Thermo Systems towards continued growth and operational excellence." Post this

Reflecting on his appointment, David Kuznick stated, "Joining Thermo Systems is an exciting new chapter in my career. I am thrilled to contribute to a company as committed to customer and employee success as Thermo Systems is. I look forward to leveraging my experience in guiding Thermo Systems towards continued growth and operational excellence."

Eric Silk, CEO of Thermo Systems, expressed his enthusiasm for Mr. Kuznick's appointment, saying, "Dave's extensive experience and leadership make him an invaluable addition to our executive team. His strategic vision and proven track record align perfectly with our commitment to delivering exceptional value to our customers, employees, and stakeholders. We are confident Dave will drive our growth strategies and significantly contribute to our company's success. I'm excited to work with Dave as we partner together, taking the business to new heights."

Mr. Kuznick's appointment is a testament to Thermo Systems' dedication to excellence and its commitment to strengthening its leadership team with seasoned professionals. His expertise will be instrumental in driving financial strategies that align with the company's core values of customer success, employee success, and financial strength.

Thermo Systems is a global, full-service control systems integration partner, providing world-class automation solutions within the District Energy, Life Sciences, and Mission Critical markets. The Thermo Systems team has expertise in managing and delivering turnkey projects to EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) & AE (Architect-Engineer) firms and specializes in customized direct-to-owner solutions.

