Thermoseal "HFO" is poised to dominate the residential insulation market, boasting an unprecedented R-value of 7.4. This groundbreaking insulation capability establishes Thermoseal as a leader in energy efficiency for residential projects, providing homeowners with far superior energy savings and comfort than the next foam brand.

In addition to its exceptional thermal performance, Thermoseal's 2024 product line stands out for its super high yield and user-friendly application. The innovative design of the foam ensures a seamless spraying process, making it easy for contractors to apply the insulation efficiently. The high yield reduces material waste, contributing to a more sustainable and cost-effective construction process, especially when using "5G" for large-scale projects.

Richard Ettinger III, a partner at Thermoseal, expressed enthusiasm about the product launch, stating, "Our achievements with our 2024 closed-cell HFO product line make Thermoseal one of the biggest names in the industry. Our superior R-Values, high yield, and incredible sprayability with our HFO line showcase our capacity to deliver exactly what the industry needs at this time. We are so thrilled about this opportunity to provide the market with products that will exceed expectations time and time again."

Thermoseal is a leading brand of high-performance spray foam insulation that prioritizes quality and innovation in its products. Thermoseal continually pushes the boundaries of what is possible in insulation technology. The 2024 closed-cell HFO product line is the latest testament to Thermoseal's dedication to providing exceptional products that meet the market's evolving needs.

