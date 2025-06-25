These Events Are Not Covered in a Standard Homeowners Insurance Policy, According to Mercury Insurance

"The most important thing you can do to protect your home is to be informed about your homeowners insurance policy. Mercury recommends that you consult with an agent to reassess your homeowners insurance each year to ensure you have adequate coverage to protect your assets for years to come." Post this

"Homeowners insurance generally provides coverage for damage or loss to your home and personal possessions due to events like fire, sudden water damage from a burst pipe, or theft. However, certain situations may not be included in your policy," said Adam Bakonis, Sr. Product Manager State for Mercury Insurance. "For example, you may need to purchase separate flood or earthquake insurance to protect your home from coastal or river flooding, or seismic activity if you live in areas prone to these events, as they are usually not covered by a standard homeowners policy."

Here's a further breakdown of events that are typically not covered by a standard homeowners insurance policy:

Floods: A typical policy does not cover flooding related to rivers, coastal storm surge, or water running off the surface of the ground or from under the ground into the home. To get flood coverage, your agent can help you purchase a separate flood insurance policy to protect your home.





Earthquakes, landslides and mudslides: Homeowners insurance generally does not cover damage from any land movement, including earthquakes, landslides, mudslides and sinkholes. Like flood insurance, your agent can help you secure coverage through a separately purchased earthquake insurance policy or endorsement. Without it, you'll have to pay out of pocket to replace broken possessions, repair any damage or even rebuild your home. Residents in California with a homeowners policy from a participating insurer can purchase earthquake insurance from the California Earthquake Authority via their agent.





with a homeowners policy from a participating insurer can purchase earthquake insurance from the California Earthquake Authority via their agent. Damage caused by homeowner neglect: Proper home maintenance can help prevent damage from neglect. Costs for an issue like mold, for example, will generally not be covered if it was brought on by repeated leakage over an extended period. If you notice an issue in need of repair, it's critical to address it quickly to avoid further damage.





Animal damage: Damage from animals like bees, bedbugs, rats, termites and others are rarely covered, which means pest control falls upon the responsibility of the homeowner. Additionally, damage caused by a household pet is typically not covered, but insurers will often cover personal liability and legal fees associated with an event like a dog bite when it involves someone outside the household. However, certain breeds — often including pit bulls, among others — and dogs with a history of biting may not be covered.





Detached structures: The detached structures on your property may not be covered by your homeowners policy if they are used for business purposes or rented out to others. You may be able to endorse your policy to extend coverage to the other structures when used for certain acceptable business purposes or when rented as a private residence.





Construction damage: A typical policy will not protect against any losses or damages that arise from remodeling your home. Plus, you may be liable for injuries to workers, so it is best to only allow licensed, bonded and insured contractors to work on your home.





Home-based business: A homeowners insurance policy will generally not cover a home-based business such as a daycare. For adequate protection, homeowners will need an endorsement or separate business insurance policy.

"The most important thing you can do to protect your home is to be informed about your homeowners insurance policy," said Bakonis. "Mercury recommends that you consult with an agent to reassess your homeowners insurance each year to ensure you have adequate coverage to protect your assets for years to come."

To learn more about homeowners insurance and what it typically covers, visit Mercury's blog.

