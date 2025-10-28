TheSpectrum.org Launches as an Educational Hub for Parents on ABA Treatment for Children with Autism

"ABA is an evidence-based treatment that's helped countless individuals with autism," said Lorri Unumb, CASP's chief executive officer. Post this

TheSpectrum.org includes conversations with parents, autism service providers, Board Certified Behavior Analysts (BCBAs®) and other autism experts, downloadable tools for informed treatment decision-making, and evidence-based research from the leading authorities on ABA's effectiveness as a treatment for autism. Parents can also connect with a BCBA to ask general questions as they evaluate options for their children.

As a treatment, ABA is highly individualized around each child's strengths, autism-symptoms, and specific developmental challenges, as well as the family's goals and preferences. ABA meets children where they are on the spectrum, and it can be provided in clinics, schools, homes, and community settings.

TheSpectrum.org offers counterevidence to the widespread misinformation and negative narratives about ABA treatment that have proliferated online, particularly on social media. This misinformation often creates confusion and may deter families from exploring a treatment that, when properly applied, can significantly benefit a child's development, especially during the crucial early years. It can help children progress in:

Communication.

Language ability.

Cognitive ability.

Academic skills.

Adaptive skills.

Social interactive behavior.

"ABA is an evidence-based treatment that's helped countless individuals with autism," said Lorri Unumb, CASP's chief executive officer. "We created TheSpectrum.org to clarify the conversation and provide a platform where parents can find answers to their questions and hear directly from experts, fellow parents, and adults with autism."

"Receiving an autism diagnosis for your child is overwhelming, and it's difficult to know where to turn for reliable information," said Leslie Robinson, a South Carolina mother of a young child with autism. "Seeing these conversations and hearing from other families who've walked a similar path is incredibly reassuring. It gives you the information and confidence you need to make the best decisions for your child and family."

About TheSpectrum.org

TheSpectrum.org is a new online resource developed by the Council of Autism Service Providers (CASP). It serves as an educational hub that provides a library of videos and resources on Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) treatment. The goal is to empower parents of children with autism by offering objective information and fostering community conversations to help them make informed decisions about their child's care. Learn more atTheSpectrum.org.

About CASP

Founded in 2016, the Council of Autism Service Providers (CASP) is a non-profit trade association of more than 425 autism service provider organizations from all 50 states and multiple countries. It supports members by cultivating, sharing, and advocating for best practices in autism services. From developing clinical practice guidelines for ABA to educating legislators about good policy, CASP works every day to ensure autistic people receive quality care. Learn more atCASProviders.org.

Media Contact

Kathy Berardi, TheSpectrum.org, 1 6786444122, [email protected], http://thespectrum.org

SOURCE TheSpectrum.org