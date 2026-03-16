TheSpectrum.org Launches New Infographic and Educational Resources on ABA Treatment in Recognition of Autism Acceptance Month

"The first weeks after a diagnosis can be scary and confusing for families. Autism Acceptance Month is an opportunity to drive awareness, encourage acceptance, and ensure communities and educators can come together to support these families." -- Lorri Unumb, CEO of CASP Post this

ABA is a treatment and teaching methodology often prescribed for children with autism. It's based on decades of research into how people learn and what drives behavior.

The new material highlights the critical role of early intervention in the early development of children with autism, including:

Children who receive 30 or more hours of ABA therapy weekly are twice as likely to close cognitive development gaps compared to those receiving fewer than 12 hours.

Those receiving 30 or more hours of weekly ABA are three times more likely to learn everyday skills, like toilet training, teeth brushing, asking for help, or engaging with parents and siblings.

Children who do not receive intensive ABA before age six are significantly less likely to close developmental gaps.

"We strive to support parents year-round," said Lorri Unumb, CASP's chief executive officer. "The first weeks after a diagnosis can be scary and confusing for families. Autism Acceptance Month is an opportunity to drive awareness, encourage acceptance, and ensure communities and educators can come together to support these families."

The latest resources expand TheSpectrum.org's comprehensive education hub for parents. The site provides long-term resources, including informational videos and interviews with parents sharing their firsthand experiences.

By providing evidence-based information and first-hand perspectives, TheSpectrum.org empowers caregivers to make fully informed decisions about their child's treatment path. It also shares the importance of working with board-certified practitioners and how to find credentialled providers across the country.

To view the new infographics and resources or to learn more, visit thespectrum.org/resources, where you can find helpful content such as:

Making Sense of Autism Treatments: Weighing the Evidence.

Profound Autism: A Parent's Guide.

Evidence‐Based Practices for Children, Youth, and Young Adults with Autism.

ABA Treatment for Young Children with Autism: The Impact of Treatment Intensity on Outcomes.

About TheSpectrum.org

TheSpectrum.org is a new online resource developed by the Council of Autism Service Providers (CASP). It's an educational hub that provides a library of videos and resources on applied behavior analysis (ABA) treatment. The goal is to empower parents of children with autism by offering objective information and fostering community conversations to help them make informed decisions about their child's care. Learn more at TheSpectrum.org.

About CASP

Founded in 2016, the Council of Autism Service Providers (CASP) is a non-profit trade association of more than 450 autism service provider organizations from all 50 states and multiple countries. It supports members by cultivating, sharing, and advocating for best practices in autism services. From developing clinical practice guidelines for ABA to educating legislators about good policy, CASP works every day to ensure autistic people receive quality care. Learn more at CASProviders.org.

Media Contact

Kathy Berardi, TheSpectrum.org, Council of Autism Service Providers (CASP), 1 6786444122, [email protected], https://thespectrum.org/

SOURCE TheSpectrum.org, Council of Autism Service Providers (CASP)