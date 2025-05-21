They Feed the World -- Now It's Time to Help Farmers Prosper

"Regenerative agriculture saved our farm. It provided us a way to work with nature, not against it, and the results changed everything." Gabe Brown, farmer, author of Dirt to Soil, and co-founder of Regenified. Post this

While regenerative practices such as minimizing soil disturbance, cover crops, and managed grazing offer clear potential, farmers need more than theory. They need to prove their impact to buyers, brands, and consumers.

As a science-based, third-party verifier of regenerative agriculture, Regenified provides producers with field-level data they can use to make smarter agronomic decisions, track progress and build new markets, with certified Regenified products meeting an ever growing demand from consumers at the shelf.

Regenified's 6-3-4™ Verification Standard is a framework based on the six soil health principles, the three rules of adaptive stewardship, and the four ecosystem processes which are proven to support long-term regenerative transformation on the land. Unlike label-driven marketing programs, its rigorous, third-party measurements include more than 65 on-farm and in-lab tests, with year-over-year verification of key ecosystem outcomes.

"Margins are tight, input prices keep climbing, and markets are harder than ever to navigate," said Brown. "Regenerative agriculture isn't easy, but with solid management and the right data, farmers have a clear path to make better decisions and improve their bottom line."

A 2024 study by the World Business Council for Sustainable Development and Boston Consulting Group found that farmers transitioning to regenerative agriculture saw profitability gains of 15–25%, driven by reduced input costs, healthier soils, and growing demand for verifiable claims.² According to California State University's Chico Center for Regenerative Agriculture and Resilient Systems, "Consensus is growing that regenerative practices are good for the soil and good for the planet, and many farmers agree."

Brandon Brock, whose farm in North Dakota is verified by Regenified, said, "We reduced synthetic fertilizer by 30% on year one. By year five, while at a 60% reduction, we maintained above average net income." He added, "During drought years with lower yields, our profitability was much higher due to lower inputs. Risk reduction can be very rewarding."

Margins are tight. To help more producers make decisions that improve efficiency, resilience, and return on investment, Regenified will host a free webinar titled "Maximizing Profitability and Resilience" on June 2, 2025, at 7:00 pm Central Time.

This webinar explores the real economics of regenerative practices and talks about how thoughtful management can reduce input costs, optimize operations, and build long-term profitability. Doug Peterson, Regenified's Chief Science Officer and former NRCS Soil Health Specialist, will share tools and insights producers are using to:

Lower fertilizer, chemical, and feed costs

Reduce equipment and labor expenses

Improve grazing and cover crop performance

Use field data to guide agronomic decisions and improve profitability

Peterson will also share how field verified data, when used effectively, can support both operational improvements and market differentiation through certified regenerative claims. This free webinar is designed for producers who are running their farms as a business and looking to make regenerative practices work harder for their bottom line. For more information contact: www.regenified.com. All farmers may REGISTER HERE.

About Regenified:

Regenified is the first regenerative agriculture certifier in the U.S. to obtain USDA Process Verified Program (PVP) status, which establishes a new level of transparency and accountability in the industry. Grounded in decades of research, Regenified's 6-3-4™ Verification Standard certifies farms, ranches, forests, and farm products that increase biodiversity, build soil and water health, and restore ecosystems. By providing science-based, independent verification, Regenified enables producers, brands, retailers, and consumers to build a regenerative food system that is good for both people and the planet. For more information about Regenified, visit www.regenified.com.

