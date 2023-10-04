They Thought COVID-19 Would Take Her From Them, But God Said No

Xulon Press presents a first-hand testimony of healing.
FRANKLIN, Ind., Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Richard P. Flores shares his wife's inexplicable healing in A COVID MIRACLE: How God Showed Up ($13.99, paperback, 9781662886690; $5.99, e-book, 9781662886706).
Flores knew that the COVID-19 pandemic had already claimed thousands of lives when his wife lay in the hospital and the doctors advised that they remove her from life support. She had already been intubated, trached, put on a double paralytic and suffered multiple collapsed lungs, and nothing was working to keep her alive. The day they decided to remove her from life support, God showed up and took control.
"God told me to write this book after He granted my wife life with a mighty miracle healing that no one can explain," said Flores.
Richard P. Flores has served in church ministry for approximately 20 years as a trained lay pastor, marriage counselor and anointed evangelist.
Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. A COVID MIRACLE is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.
