Thiessen Law Firm Expands Personal Injury Reach in Colorado, Now Taking Co-Counsel Cases

Colorado deserves the same fight we bring to every case in Texas. Partnering with local counsel means we can be there for more people across the state... Post this

"Colorado deserves the same fight we bring to every case in Texas," said Mark Thiessen, Founder and Trial Attorney at Thiessen Law Firm. "Partnering with local counsel means we can be there for more people across the state, build stronger local relationships in Colorado courthouses, and keep the personal attention and extreme preparation that every client deserves. It's a win-win-win situation."

The firm is also inviting Colorado attorneys with personal injury cases outside their usual practice to bring those cases to Thiessen Law Firm as co-counsel. Attorneys interested in partnering with the firm on a case can reach out directly to discuss how the arrangement works.

That same approach is what Thiessen Law Firm brings to every claim it handles. Insurance companies often delay payouts, dispute the severity of an injury, or offer far less than a claim is worth, betting that a claimant will give up before fighting back. We Fight Giants built its reputation by refusing to take that bet lying down, conducting a full investigation into how a claim has been handled, bringing in medical and financial experts to document the true scope of a client's damages, and preparing to take insurance companies to trial rather than settling for whatever they put on the table.

We Fight Giants continues to build its Colorado presence as part of Thiessen Law Firm's broader personal injury practice, which has secured millions in settlements for injured clients across Texas and Colorado by going head-to-head with insurance companies and corporate defendants.

Colorado residents who need representation or attorneys interested in working with Thiessen Law Firm can call (970) 233-9000 or visit https://www.thecoloradotrialattorney.com/ to learn more.

ABOUT WE FIGHT GIANTS, THIESSEN LAW FIRM PERSONAL INJURY DIVISION

Thiessen Law Firm is a trial law firm founded in 2009 by 14-time Super Lawyer Mark Thiessen. Thiessen Law Firm's 140+ Not Guilty verdicts and thousands of cases dismissed established them as one of the nation's elite criminal defense practices before expanding into personal injury law in 2024. The We Fight Giants personal injury division applies the same aggressive trial advocacy to fighting insurance companies and corporate defendants on behalf of injury victims around the country.

For more information, visit https://www.thecoloradotrialattorney.com/.

Note to Editors:

For additional information regarding We Fight Giants' results or interview requests with Mark Thiessen, please contact Daniel Ebbs at the provided contact information below.

Disclaimer:

Past results do not guarantee future outcomes. The case results described here are illustrative of matters handled by Thiessen Law Firm and do not constitute a guarantee, warranty, or prediction regarding the outcome of any future legal matter. Every case is different and must be evaluated on its own facts, applicable law, and circumstances.

Media Contact

Daniel Ebbs, Thiessen Law Firm, 1 (832) 236-2854, [email protected], https://www.thetexastrialattorney.com/

SOURCE Thiessen Law Firm