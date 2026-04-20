Thiessen Law Firm Starts 2026 Right Where They Left Off -- Fighting and Winning for Houston

The prosecution is counting on people being too overwhelmed to fight back or advocate for themselves. They think their evidence is airtight, but it almost never is. We don't give them easy convictions, because there are good people involved — and their lives are on the line. Post this

2026 BY THE NUMBERS

Their results for the first months of 2026 look like this:

187 new cases opened firm-wide

36 dismissals secured by Mark Thiessen and lead criminal attorney Nathan Beedle

23 dismissals secured by Sean Evans

Among these aggregate numbers, there are multiple DWI cases with blood tests, BACs above 0.15, third-offense DWIs, aggravated assault cases with decades in prison on the line, and green card holders with their residency on the line.

Thiessen Law Firm prides themselves on fighting for Houstonians during the most difficult times of their lives, when freedom and family are on the line.

"We're not scoreboard watching, but we're proud of the numbers. Because every one of those dismissals is a real person who walked out with their life intact. That's why we come to work every morning."

-Sean Evans, Trial Attorney

CASES WON, LIVES CHANGED

The cases below are just some of the cases that Thiessen Law Firm fought and won for their clients.

Brad Runcie started 2026 with the following results:

DISMISSED DWI, Accident, .127 BAC: Police officer's false report exposed

DISMISSED DWI, Accident, .13 BAC: 4th Amendment violation, unlawful seizure at scene

DISMISSED Reckless Driving with Accident

DISMISSED Felony Assault Family Violence: Self-defense proven

DISMISSED Terroristic Threats

Sean Evans had a busy first few months with his new firm:

DISMISSED 4 DWIs: No probable cause, charges dropped before trial

DISMISSED DWI, Single Vehicle Wreck: Pretrial

DISMISSED DWI for CDL holder: Client's livelihood protected after PTI revocation

REDUCED Aggravated Assault w/ Deadly Weapon: Argued down to misdemeanor deadly conduct

REDUCED DWI 2nd Offense: Argued down to DWI 1st offense

DISMISSED Reckless Driving, Fake ID charge

Nathan Beedle and Mark Thiessen secured the following for their clients:

DISMISSED DWI: .124 BAC (accident)

DISMISSED DWI: blood test showing only THC metabolite, no alcohol

DISMISSED DWI, both counts: Two open cases, .176 & .017 BAC

DISMISSED DWI 4th Offense: Reduced to misdemeanor

REDUCED DWI 3rd Offense: Avoided automatic felony classification

DISMISSED Solicitation, Assault on a Family Member, Deadly Conduct: Multiple criminal defense dismissals

CASE IN POINT

One case from the start of 2026 is representative of everything Thiessen Law Firm is built to do. A client facing a DWI with a blood alcohol content of .165 (more than double the legal limit) was also charged with unlawful carry of a weapon. Two incredibly serious charges; the kind of case many defense attorneys wouldn't touch.

Mark Thiessen took both charges to trial and walked away with two dismissals.

ABOUT THIESSEN LAW FIRM

Thiessen Law Firm is a Houston-based criminal defense and personal injury firm led by Mark Thiessen, the only attorney in America with his Board Certifications in Criminal Law (Texas Board of Legal Specialization), DUI Defense (National College for DUI Defense / ABA), DUI Law (DUI Defense Lawyers Association), and Criminal Trial Law (The NBTA Foundation). Mark is also an ACS-CHAL Forensic Lawyer-Scientist and a 13-time Texas Super Lawyer.

Mark himself has secured more than 140 Not Guilty verdicts and thousands of case dismissals for clients across Texas. Thiessen Law Firm is available 24/7 and offers free consultations for DWI and criminal defense cases.

For more information, visit https://www.thetexastrialattorney.com/.

Note to Editors:

For additional information regarding Thiessen Law Firm's results or interview requests with Mark Thiessen, please contact Daniel Ebbs at the provided contact information below.

Disclaimer:

Past results do not guarantee future outcomes. The case results described here are illustrative of matters handled by Thiessen Law Firm and do not constitute a guarantee, warranty, or prediction regarding the outcome of any future legal matter. Every case is different and must be evaluated on its own facts, applicable law, and circumstances.

Media Contact

Daniel Ebbs, Thiessen Law Firm, 1 (832) 236-2854, [email protected], https://www.thetexastrialattorney.com/

SOURCE Thiessen Law Firm