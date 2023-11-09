Thin scanning-capable Xerox network scanners ready for SaaS market

"With thin scanning, we are meeting our customers where they do business today, while delivering a technology that will serve their needs in the future." - Jim Tamo, President of Visioneer Post this

"We recognize our customers are constantly evolving, and keeping up with the speed of business can be a challenge," said Jim Tamo, President of Visioneer. "With thin scanning, we are meeting our customers where they do business today, while delivering a technology that will serve their needs in the future."

SaaS-ready software vendors have the opportunity to access thin scanning software development kits (SDKs) and application programming interfaces (APIs) through Visioneer's Global Partner Program, which includes access to evaluation hardware and technical services support. TWAIN Direct is a mobile-ready version of TWAIN's royalty-free open standard protocol that regulates communication between software applications and imaging devices. For more on TWAIN Direct, visit www.twaindirect.org.

About Visioneer

Visioneer, Inc. is a leader in integrated document capture solutions, accelerating digital transformation for its customers. Offering a range of software-enabled hardware products, including document scanners and printers, Visioneer helps customers optimize document creation, capture and archiving workflows. Visioneer is a Xerox licensee, licensed to build, sell and support standalone document scanners. Learn more at www.visioneer.com and www.xeroxscanners.com.

Media Contact

Paolo Del Rio, Visioneer, 1 925-251-6375, [email protected]

Twitter

SOURCE Visioneer