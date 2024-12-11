Thingee Celebrates 25 Years of Innovating for Customers

Thingee strives to build mutually beneficial relationships with our clients that will last a long time. That's always been our philosophy. Post this

"We've always said, we're not trying to get rich off of one job. We're trying to build a relationship that's mutually beneficial to all of us and will last a long time. That's always been our philosophy.

"Our intent when we started was to build a company that could last for a hundred years. Obviously that requires strong fundamentals, it means a belief structure and a culture that can support those fundamentals. Now we've reached the quarter mark. I'm excited to see where we go for the next twenty-five."

Over the past 25 years, Thingee has excelled at creating superior presentation platforms, cloud-based content management solutions, custom enterprise iPad and iPhone applications, web application development services, and digital media support services that have consistently delighted clients worldwide. Thingee's current products include iDetail, an interactive digital detailing solution, and Cue, a unique individualized customer support platform that makes it easy for companies to provide excellent customer service and treat their clients like VIPs.

"We move our clients to higher ground," said Jeff Bromley, Vice President/Partner at Thingee. "We're always looking at what the next new technology 'thingee' will be and educating our clients on how it will benefit their customers

"We love solving problems. We take the time to understand the unique challenges our clients face in different industries and work to develop smart solutions that really make a difference.

"Innovation is part of our DNA. We're always pushing the boundaries of digital marketing to help our clients execute their strategies."

As for the future, Thingee is well-positioned to build on its core strengths of customer service excellence and solving client problems using the latest technologies. We look forward to the next era of designing and developing software solutions that contribute to our customers' success.

