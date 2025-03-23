ThingsLog Smart Agriculture: Enabling Big Yields on Smart Fields with Distributed Monitoring and Irrigation Control

ThingsLog, a pioneer in IoT-based agricultural solutions, designed to deliver big yields on smart fields is looking for Agritech partners. At the heart of this innovation are ThingsLog Agri Data Loggers and controllers which enable distributed field monitoring and precise irrigation control. Post this

The ThingsLog Smart Agriculture Solution is tailored for farmers and agricultural businesses managing large, distributed fields. By leveraging the ThingsLog Agri Data Loggers, users can monitor critical environmental parameters such as:

Soil moisture and temperature

Air humidity and temperature

Rainfall

Leaf wetness

Wind speed and direction

These compact, low-power data loggers operate without the need for permanent power sources or solar panels, making them perfect for remote and expansive agricultural operations.

Precision Irrigation Control

The solution goes beyond monitoring by integrating smart control of valves and pumps. This feature is especially valuable for fields and gardens relying on a single water source, as it ensures:

Efficient Water Distribution: Automatically adjust irrigation schedules based on real-time soil moisture and weather data.

Resource Optimization: Reduce water waste and energy costs by delivering the right amount of water to the right areas at the right time.

Scalability: Easily manage large, distributed fields with a centralized control system.

Ideal for Large-Scale Farming

The ThingsLog Smart Agriculture Solution is designed to address the challenges of modern farming, including:

Distributed Fields: Monitor and control multiple zones from a single platform.

Water Scarcity: Maximize water efficiency with precise irrigation management.

Labor Savings: Automate monitoring and irrigation tasks, reducing the need for manual intervention.

Higher Yields: Improve crop health and productivity through data-driven decisions.

Seamless Integration and Remote Management

Farmers can access and manage their fields through the ThingsLog IoT Platform and Mobile App, which provide:

Real-time data visualization and analytics

Remote control of valves and pumps

Alerts and notifications for critical conditions

Easy integration with existing irrigation systems

Join the Smart Farming Revolution

ThingsLog is looking for smart agritech partners and trial proof-of-concept setups to demonstrate the transformative power of its Smart Agriculture Solutions. "We're committed to helping farmers achieve big yields on smart fields," said Nikolay Milovanov, CEO at ThingsLog. "By partnering with us, you'll gain access to cutting-edge technology that simplifies farming, saves resources, and boosts productivity."

Farmers, agricultural businesses, and partners interested in learning more about the ThingsLog Smart Agriculture Solution can visit:

About ThingsLog

ThingsLog is a leading provider of IoT - solutions provider for agriculture, offering innovative tools to help farmers monitor, analyze, and optimize their operations. With a focus on sustainability and efficiency, ThingsLog is empowering farmers to embrace the future of smart farming.

Media Contact

Paola Tsigova, ThingsLog, 359 875 32 80 70, [email protected], https://thingslog.com

SOURCE ThingsLog