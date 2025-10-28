Thinking beyond square footage--energy-efficient upgrades for remodel projects

Planning a remodel? Central Pacific Construction owner Frank Cueva helps homeowners think beyond the basics, from lighting and insulation to energy-efficient appliances and tankless water heaters, ensuring every detail supports comfort and sustainability.
PASO ROBLES, Calif., Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- We save up for that long-dreamed-about remodel. But our smiles begin fading when the contractor starts asking questions we hadn't thought about. How would you like to balance natural and artificial lighting? Have you thought about what kinds of doors and windows? What about replacing the traditional water heater with an energy-efficient tankless water heater? Are the appliances you chose ENERGY STAR-rated? What type of insulation are you considering? These are a few of the questions that Frank Cueva, owner of Central Pacific Construction, might have before starting a remodeling project.
"Wait! What? All we want is a larger kitchen and a mud room." All of a sudden, what seemed like a simple remodel has turned into a more complex project. Not to worry. Central Pacific Construction is a Paso Robles-based general contracting firm that has been serving California's Central Coast since 1997. The team is committed to helping their clients make informed decisions about every aspect of both remodeling and new construction projects. The company has a long and successful track record of satisfied clients with a wide range of residential, business, restaurant, and industrial projects, including building swimming pools.
Energy upgrades are smart decisions for the budget and for the environment. The Paso Robles general contractor team can make cost-effective recommendations that keep remodeling projects aligned with energy efficiency and environmentally friendly goals. The top energy-efficient upgrades to consider when remodeling a home or business include insulation, high-efficiency systems, smart controls, energy-efficient windows, and solar power.
- High-efficiency ENERGY STAR-rated appliances, including heating and cooling, water heaters, reverse osmosis water systems, and laundry and kitchen appliances.
- Energy-efficient windows and doors: Installing multi-pane, low-E windows and well-sealed exterior doors can curb heat transfer and eliminate drafts, improving building envelope performance.
- Upgrade insulation and seal air leaks: Proper insulation in walls, attics, basements, and crawlspaces helps maintain indoor temperature, reducing heating and cooling needs and costs.
- Smart thermostats and controls: Smart or programmable thermostats automate heating and cooling schedules, lowering energy usage when spaces are unoccupied or during off-hours.
- LED lighting upgrades: Swapping out traditional lighting for LED fixtures and bulbs, plus adding smart lighting controls, drastically reduces electricity consumption and maintenance needs.
- Cool roofs and reflective materials: Adding cool roofing materials or coatings keeps buildings cooler in summer, reducing air conditioning demand.
- Improved natural lighting: Adding skylights or optimizing window placement increases natural light, reducing daytime lighting needs.
Taking the time to add budget, energy, and environmental goals when planning a remodel project helps streamline the entire process. Working with the Paso Robles general contractor delivers nearly three decades of experience to your project.
Rely on Central Pacific Construction for:
- Peace of mind with the Better Business Bureau A++ rating.
- A reputation for completing jobs on time and exceeding expectations.
- A strong work ethic, attention to detail, and a willingness to take on challenging projects.
- Willingness to negotiate a fair price, a realistic timeline, and deliver on the commitment.
- Dedication to our clients and a commitment to open communication and answering questions.
Central Pacific Construction LLC
440 Via Del Salinas
Paso Robles, CA 93446
(805) 471-4749
Media Contact
Jacquelyn Iddings, Access Publishing, 8052269890, [email protected]
SOURCE Central Pacific Construction
