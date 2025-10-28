Thinking beyond square footage--energy-efficient upgrades for remodel projects

Planning a remodel? Central Pacific Construction owner Frank Cueva helps homeowners think beyond the basics, from lighting and insulation to energy-efficient appliances and tankless water heaters, ensuring every detail supports comfort and sustainability.

PASO ROBLES, Calif., Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- We save up for that long-dreamed-about remodel. But our smiles begin fading when the contractor starts asking questions we hadn't thought about. How would you like to balance natural and artificial lighting? Have you thought about what kinds of doors and windows? What about replacing the traditional water heater with an energy-efficient tankless water heater? Are the appliances you chose ENERGY STAR-rated? What type of insulation are you considering? These are a few of the questions that Frank Cueva, owner of Central Pacific Construction, might have before starting a remodeling project.