Thinking Big for Small Companies: Vyapi Launches Contract Management Services Supporting the Unique Needs of Small and Medium-Sized Businesses

The Vyapi team has worked for law firms, legal departments, and consultancies, including Clifford Chance, Jones Day, Tata Consultancy Services, Wipro Technologies, UnitedLex, and Consilio. The company's contract experts learned from the best, servicing the world's biggest companies.

"More than 90% of companies are small businesses," explained Vyapi's Founder & Director, Sumesh Sawhney, a Chambers and Legal 500 ranked UK lawyer. "While contracts are their life blood, many struggle to handle contracts due to limited budget and staff. Many small businesses lack legal, sales, procurement, finance or HR contract teams."

"Vyapi helps these companies take control of commercial agreements with contract expertise, process improvement, automation, analytics, and AI, to expedite transactions, avoid disputes, and navigate regulations," added Sawhney. "We level the playing field for small business."

"Vyapi provides affordably priced contract drafting, review, gap analyses, compliance, obligation management, and analytics, among other offerings," explained Robert Unterberger, Vyapi's Vice President – Solutions, a US lawyer with more than 20 years of legal managed services experience. "We're available 24/7 for immediate contract relief, and down the road for our customers' end-to-end contract management needs. Additionally, instead of having to increase your company's head count, Vypai offers dedicated, cost-effective contract professionals to manage your contracts whether your needs are short or long-term."

Vyapi supports multiple areas relevant to small and medium-sized businesses, including employment, finance, franchising, leasing, licensing, marketing, procurement, real estate, retail, sales, and supply chain. Its contract team members have managed more than 100 contract types, saving customers up to 80% on their contracts.

The company is focused on the contract needs of entrepreneurs, small publicly held companies, family-owned businesses, minority-owned businesses, women-owned businesses, veteran-owned businesses, and private equity, among others. It recognizes the great work of non-profits and charitable organizations with a 20% discount.

