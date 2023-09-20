Thinkmax achieves the 2023-2024 Microsoft Business Applications Inner Circle Award

Thinkmax is honored by Microsoft for achieving outstanding sales achievement and innovation for the eighth year in a row.

MONTREAL, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Thinkmax, a leader in digital transformation and unified commerce, has achieved the prestigious 2023-2024 Microsoft Business Applications Inner Circle award. Membership in this elite group is based on sales achievements that rank Thinkmax in the top echelon of Microsoft's Business Applications global network of partners. Inner Circle members have performed to a high standard of excellence by delivering valuable solutions that help organizations achieve increased success.

2023-2024 Inner Circle members are invited to the Inner Circle Summit in Spring 2024 as well as virtual meetings between July 2023 and June 2024, where they will have a unique opportunity to discuss strategy with Microsoft senior leaders and fellow Inner Circle partners. There they will learn more about the company's road maps and future plans, establish strong executive connections, and collaborate on best practices.

"With the Inner Circle distinction, we are recognizing a group of partners who have excelled at accelerating their customer's digital transformation with Dynamics 365 and Power Apps solutions," said Peter Jensen, Microsoft Business Application Partner Strategy Lead. "Inner Circle partners represent some of the best IP, industry expertise, and technical capabilities in Dynamics 365 and Microsoft Power Platform. Their dedication to customer success and the Microsoft Cloud have set them apart, and we are honored to recognize Thinkmax for their achievement and membership of the 2023-2024 Inner Circle".

Thinkmax has achieved the Inner Circle members award for 8 consecutive years, demonstrating a continuous undertaking in performance and dedication to the success of its clients and partners.

Marc Belliveau, President of Thinkmax, expressed his gratitude for this remarkable achievement, stating, "Inner Circle recognition for the 8th consecutive year is another milestone showcasing Thinkmax's continuous focus on achieving excellence and dedication to our clients and partners. This achievement has been made possible thanks to the expertise, ingenuity, and commitment of our teams across all services and departments. At Thinkmax, our unwavering commitment to enabling our clients to accelerate their digital transformation journey remains at the forefront of our mission. We work diligently to provide efficient solutions that align seamlessly with our clients' unique business models and priorities. Central to our success is our dedication to harnessing the power of the Microsoft technology ecosystem and maintaining a robust collaboration with Microsoft's product and commercial teams."

Thinkmax's consistent recognition in Microsoft's Inner Circle underscores its commitment to delivering exceptional value and innovation to its clients. As a trusted partner in the digital transformation journey, Thinkmax continues to raise the bar for excellence in the industry.

