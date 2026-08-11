Thinkmojo Joins the 2026 Inc. 5000 Following 189% Three-Year Growth

As AI reshapes the creative landscape, we're evolving our own tools and workflows while helping our partners make that transition too—using creativity to humanize complex technology and help brands connect with people in an AI-driven world. Post this

Recent work includes cybersecurity company Rubrik's "Rewind It Back" campaign starring Ludacris, created for national broadcast and recognized with a 2026 Webby Award nomination.

"We've built Thinkmojo around lasting relationships with ambitious brands that trust both what we do and how we do it," said Yann Lhomme, CEO of Thinkmojo. "At the heart of that is helping brands communicate better. As AI reshapes the creative landscape, we're evolving our own tools and workflows while helping our partners make that transition too—using creativity to humanize complex technology and help brands connect with people in an AI-driven world."

This year's Inc. 5000 recognizes a new class of companies redefining what growth looks like. From AI and advanced manufacturing to healthcare, consumer products, and professional services, these businesses are expanding their impact, creating jobs, and proving that entrepreneurial ambition continues to fuel the U.S. economy. Among the 5,000 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate was 130%, and those companies have collectively added more than 627,208 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.

For the full Inc. 5000 list, honoree company profiles, and a searchable database by industry and location, please visit www.inc.com/inc5000.

"Every company on the Inc. 5000 has a story of perseverance, smart decision making, and a refusal to sit still," said Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Their growth reflects more than strong financial performance—it reflects creativity, resilience, and the customer focus required to build companies that make a lasting impact. We congratulate all honorees on this significant achievement."

Inc. will celebrate the honorees at the 2026 Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, taking place October 14–16 in Dallas, Texas. The top 500 companies will also be featured in the Fall issue of Inc. Magazine.

Inc. 5000 List Methodology

Companies on the 2026 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2022 to 2025. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2022. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2025. Since then, some companies on the list may have gone public or been acquired. The minimum revenue required for 2022 is $100,000; the minimum for 2025 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About Thinkmojo

Thinkmojo helps technology brands activate video across every touchpoint of their brand ecosystem. From campaigns and product launches to events, animation, motion design, and live action, the studio combines high-end craft with emerging AI-powered tools and workflows to help brands communicate with greater clarity, creativity, and impact. For more than a decade, Thinkmojo has partnered with companies including Salesforce, Slack, Intuit, LinkedIn, Fico, Google, Asana, MongoDB, and more.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, innovators, and ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

Media Contact

Thinkmojo.com/contact

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Media Contact

Yann Lhomme, Thinkmojo, 1 (866) 730-6656, [email protected], thinkmojo.com

SOURCE Thinkmojo