ThinKom and KSAT Partner on New Earth Observation Ground Station Solution

"ThinKom's multi-beam Digital Arrays deliver unprecedented performance in terms of high aperture efficiency, low power consumption, and a low wind-loading form factor that can be quickly assembled on-site with a small footprint, suitable for even low-profile roof-top installations." Post this

The core antenna module uses an active phased array design based on ThinKom's patented Ultra technology. Ultra builds on the company's field-proven, low-power, agile, and highly reliable VICTS technology, with additional key benefits. These include a true time delay (TTD) design to support ultra-wideband operation with no beam-walk over the full frequency range, delivering the high instantaneous channel bandwidth required for remote sensing applications. The high reliability antennas, combined with the software-defined beamformer provides the dynamic target tracking and real-time adaptability necessary to effectively manage the proliferation of satellite constellations in multiple orbital planes.

"ThinKom's multi-beam Digital Arrays deliver unprecedented performance in terms of high aperture efficiency, low power consumption, and a low wind-loading form factor that can be quickly assembled on-site with a small footprint, suitable for even low-profile roof-top installations," explains Bill Milroy, ThinKom's CTO. "We could not have a better partner than KSAT as we bring these capabilities to the ground station market."

The demonstrator model consists of self-contained Ka-band antenna modules that simplify installation and promote reconfigurability. Meanwhile, the beamformer module provides limitless aperture combining, real-time digital beamforming, simultaneous satellite links, and instantaneous satellite handoff capabilities.

"At KSAT, we take pride driving and adopting new technology solutions and continuously striving to improve the efficiency of our global satellite ground station network," added John Heskett, CTO-KSAT. "Phased array antennas have been around quite a while and offer enormous potential, however, finding solutions that meet the demanding requirements of our Earth Observation tracking ground stations has proven challenging. We are excited to partner with ThinKom on their solution and look forward to collaborating with NOAA to evaluate its performance against the JPSS satellites."

KSAT will evaluate multi-beam performance of the ThinKom solution, simultaneously tracking and processing wideband Ka-band downlinks from multiple satellites. Program testing will be performed in collaboration with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's (NOAA) Joint Polar Satellite System (JPSS) Program from ThinKom's headquarters in Hawthorne, California. Future iterations of this gateway technology include multi-band, mobile, and portable gateway configurations.

About KSAT

Kongsberg Satellite Services (KSAT) is recognized as a leading global provider of Ground Network and Earth Observation Services. Headquartered in Tromsø, Norway, the company operates a network of 40+ ground stations worldwide, including the world's largest commercial ground stations in Svalbard (78°N) and in Antarctica (72°S). With over 50 years of proficiency, KSAT offers reliable space to ground communication services with full mission life cycle support, from satellite communications and operations, through data acquisition to data processing and analysis.

Always on a mission, KSAT turns its pioneering spirit and passion for space into reliable and responsible operations to provide customers with solutions and expertise they can rely on and support missions that shape the future.

About ThinKom

ThinKom Solutions, Inc. designs and manufactures high-performance satcom antennas for a mobile world. Based in Hawthorne, California, ThinKom engineers revolutionary, phased-array terminals capable of communicating over satellite constellations in every orbit. ThinKom's adaptable antenna systems leverage proven, proprietary, patented VICTS technology to deliver fast, resilient, and reliable broadband to millions of users worldwide. Tailored to the aviation, military, gateway, satellite, and terrestrial mobility markets, ThinKom's adaptable antenna solutions maximize spectral efficiency and minimize operational expenditure wherever they are put to work.

Media Contact

Liz Smeds, JODER Communications (On Behalf of ThinKom)), 1 7034449494, [email protected], https://www.thinkom.com/

SOURCE JODER Communications (On Behalf of ThinKom))