ThinKom Awarded SpaceWERX Contract to Provide Containerized Transportable Ground Stations for Resilient MILSATCOM Architecture

The DAF began offering the Open Topic SBIR/STTR program in 2018 which expanded the range of innovations the DAF funded and ThinKom was selected to create and provide innovative capabilities that will strengthen the national defense of the United States of America.

"In the face of increasingly complex and contested environments, a resilient and adaptable MILSATCOM ground infrastructure is a game changer," explained Bill Milroy, CTO and co-founder at ThinKom. "Through the use of distributed, reconfigurable, and software-defined phased arrays in a Conex shipping container, our warfighters will have reliable and secure satellite connectivity, which is essential for covert operations, forward deployments, mobile broadband, and ground stations. Additionally, the automated failover capabilities and mission continuity offer support in space domain awareness, SIGINT, missile warning, and other secure communications."

"The views expressed are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of the Department of the Air Force, the Department of War, or the U.S. government."

About ThinKom

Available in S- through E-band frequencies and a range of fixed-site and mobile form factors, ThinKom's modular, digitally combined ground stations are configured to customer-specific network, SWaP and performance requirements.

Based in Hawthorne, California, ThinKom Solutions, Inc. is a leading manufacturer of high‑performance phased array satcom antennas and antenna systems for commercial, government, and defense applications, including Inflight Connectivity (IFC), Counter‑Uncrewed Aircraft Systems (C‑UAS), Ground Stations and Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR). ThinKom's adaptable antenna systems leverage proven, proprietary, and patented VICTS technology to deliver fast, resilient, and reliable performance in all of our core markets. For more information, visit our website or LinkedIn.

About AFRL

The Air Force Research Laboratory, or AFRL, is the primary scientific research and development center for the Department of the Air Force. AFRL plays an integral role in leading the discovery, development and integration of affordable warfighting technologies for our air, space and cyberspace forces. With a workforce spanning across nine technology areas and 40 other operations around the globe, AFRL provides a diverse portfolio of science and technology ranging from fundamental to advanced research and technology development. For more information, visit afresearchlab.com.

About AFWERX

As the innovation arm of the DAF and a directorate within the Air Force Research Laboratory, AFWERX brings cutting-edge American ingenuity from small businesses and start-ups to address the most pressing challenges of the DAF. Headquartered at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, AFWERX employs military, civilian and contractor personnel executing an annual $1.4 billion annual budget. Since 2019, AFWERX has awarded over 10,400 contracts worth more than $7.24 billion to strengthen the U.S. defense industrial base and drive faster technology transition to operational capability. For more information, visit: afwerx.com.

About SpaceWERX

As the innovation arm of the U.S. Space Force and a unique division within AFWERX, SpaceWERX inspires and empowers collaboration with innovators to accelerate capabilities and shape our future in space. Headquartered in Los Angeles, SpaceWERX employs military, civilian and contractor personnel executing an annual $457 million budget. Additionally, SpaceWERX partners with Space Systems Command's Commercial Space Office (COMSO) as a collaborative program. Since it was aligned under AFRL in Aug. 2021, SpaceWERX has awarded over 1,470 contracts worth more than $1.46 billion to strengthen the U.S. defense industrial base and drive faster technology transition to operational capability. For more information, visit: spacewerx.us.

