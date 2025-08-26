ThinKom Solutions Enters the High-Power Microwave Market

"We are strategically investing in the rapidly evolving HPM market and will continue to develop solutions for multiple platforms and applications, conducting additional testing and demonstration throughout 2025 and 2026," Milroy continued. Post this

For more than two decades, ThinKom has focused on developing and delivering solutions for multiple markets within satellite communications. The VICTS—a steerable, mechanical phased array antenna—is uniquely suited for handling the extremely high input powers required for HPM, while offering precision steering and rapid beam agility in a conformal form factor. ThinKom is pairing the antenna with traditional vacuum electronics, to provide best in breed power density.

"ThinKom prides itself in providing the best performing antenna solutions regardless of the market," explained Bill Milroy, CTO and co-founder at ThinKom. "Building on our long heritage of ground and airborne satcom systems, we realized that our antennas are uniquely suited for handling extremely high power levels and are investing heavily to develop HPM systems for the warfighter."

VICTS phased array antennas excel over other phased array solutions—such as electronically scanned arrays—in many ways. The antenna technology enables significantly higher peak power handling, which translates into more power on target and longer ranges. In addition, they consume less prime power, which enables integrations on constrained platforms. The VICTS antennas also have higher gain and better performance over scan, allowing for a wider field of view.

"We are strategically investing in the rapidly evolving HPM market and will continue to develop solutions for multiple platforms and applications, conducting additional testing and demonstration throughout 2025 and 2026," Milroy continued.

About ThinKom Solutions

ThinKom Solutions, Inc., headquartered in Hawthorne California, designs and manufactures high‑performance phased-array antenna systems for commercial, government, and defense applications. ThinKom's High Power Microwave (HPM) solutions leverage its proven, proprietary, and patented VICTS technology, to deliver superior power density in a compact, steerable, highly agile and low‑profile package. With industry‑leading Size, Weight, and Power (SWaP) metrics, these systems are ideal for both mobile and fixed‑site missions, including Counter‑Unmanned Aircraft Systems (C‑UAS) and Integrated Air and Missile Defense (IAMD).

Media Contact

Liz Smeds, JODER Communications (On Behalf of ThinKom), 1 7034449494, [email protected], www.thinkom.com/

SOURCE ThinKom