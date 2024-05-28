Third Annual California Turkish Festival on Sunday, June 9th at Shoreline Aquatic Park in Long Beach

The festival is free and open to all, with scrumptious Turkish cuisine and beverages, live entertainment all day long, and many activities for children.
LOS ANGELES, May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The 3rd Annual California Turkish Festival hosted by ATASC is scheduled for Sunday, June 9th at Shoreline Aquatic Park in Long Beach. After blowing away attendance projections for the successful 2023 event, organizers are expecting more than 10,000 attendees this year for the showcase of Turkish culture, history, food, and music.
"We cannot wait to welcome all of our neighbors from Southern California!" said Nilay Senel-Nylund, California Turkish Festival Chairperson. "Please come join us for a day filled with fun, food, and drink, celebrating our diversity and unity."
This year the festival features one of Turkiye's most visited destinations, Cappadocia, a magical landscape filled with towering rock formations called "fairy chimneys."
The celebration showcases traditional Turkish street foods and drinks: döner, kebabs, baklava, Turkish coffee, tea, and much more. It also features live entertainment throughout the day, arts and crafts vendors, small businesses, and numerous activities for children.
Musicians performing include Ali Tolga Demirtaş, Burak Beşir, AKM Turkish Music Chorus, San Diego Turkish Music Chorus, Group Anatolia folk dance, DJ Volkan Duygun, and belly dancer Laman Museyava.
Sponsors include generous individual donors as well as local and international businesses, including: California Language Academy, GlobalB Law Firm, Gold Mogul, Majd Law Firm, and financial firm Swan Bitcoin.
Association of Turkish Americans of Southern California (ATASC) is an umbrella organization with seven local chapters, and three schools serving Turkish Americans from Santa Barbara to San Diego with cultural and educational programs. ATASC is the oldest and largest Turkish American nonprofit organization in Southern California.
The Turkish American community can't wait to share its food and culture with everyone in Southern California.
Date: Sunday, June 9th, 2024
Time: 11am to 5pm
Location: Shoreline Aquatic Park, 200 Aquarium Way, Long Beach
Parking: The Pike Outlets Parking Garage & Aquarium/Queensway Bay Parking Garage
Free admission. Everyone is welcome.
Follow the California Turkish Festival on social media:
http://www.atasc.org/atasc-turkish-festival/
http://www.Instagram.com/Californiaturkishfest
http://www.Facebook.com/californiaturkishfest
https://www.threads.net/@californiaturkishfest
Media Contact
Sarah Cohen, Melrose PR, (310) 260-7901, [email protected]
SOURCE Association of Turkish Americans of Southern California (ATASC)
