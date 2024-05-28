Third Annual California Turkish Festival on Sunday, June 9th at Shoreline Aquatic Park in Long Beach

We cannot wait to welcome all of our neighbors from Southern California!" said Nilay Senel-Nylund, California Turkish Festival Chairperson. "Please come join us for a day filled with fun, food, and drink, celebrating our diversity and unity. Post this

This year the festival features one of Turkiye's most visited destinations, Cappadocia, a magical landscape filled with towering rock formations called "fairy chimneys."

The celebration showcases traditional Turkish street foods and drinks: döner, kebabs, baklava, Turkish coffee, tea, and much more. It also features live entertainment throughout the day, arts and crafts vendors, small businesses, and numerous activities for children.

Musicians performing include Ali Tolga Demirtaş, Burak Beşir, AKM Turkish Music Chorus, San Diego Turkish Music Chorus, Group Anatolia folk dance, DJ Volkan Duygun, and belly dancer Laman Museyava.

Sponsors include generous individual donors as well as local and international businesses, including: California Language Academy, GlobalB Law Firm, Gold Mogul, Majd Law Firm, and financial firm Swan Bitcoin.

Association of Turkish Americans of Southern California (ATASC) is an umbrella organization with seven local chapters, and three schools serving Turkish Americans from Santa Barbara to San Diego with cultural and educational programs. ATASC is the oldest and largest Turkish American nonprofit organization in Southern California.

The Turkish American community can't wait to share its food and culture with everyone in Southern California.

Date: Sunday, June 9th, 2024

Time: 11am to 5pm

Location: Shoreline Aquatic Park, 200 Aquarium Way, Long Beach

Parking: The Pike Outlets Parking Garage & Aquarium/Queensway Bay Parking Garage

Free admission. Everyone is welcome.

Media Contact

Sarah Cohen, Melrose PR, (310) 260-7901, [email protected]

SOURCE Association of Turkish Americans of Southern California (ATASC)