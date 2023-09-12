Third Annual Clark Shaw Memorial Prayer Walk Will Be Held Sept. 30

I believe this is what he would want us to do — pray for our neighbors, bring people together in fellowship and show Christ's love to one another. Tweet this

This year's walk continues the work begun by the late Clark Shaw and Jackson First Assembly of God Church Senior Pastor Garry Martin, who coordinated the first prayer walk in the Old Hickory area in 2018. "Despite the heavy rainfall the night before, there was a large turnout, about 550 people and 28 churches were involved," Martin said about the inaugural walk. "There were lives turned to Christ, and that walk really inspired us to continue, especially Clark."

Clark Shaw operated The Old Country Store, which was founded by his father Brooks Shaw in 1965, as a Southern-style buffet, gift and ice cream shoppe, and it has been a tourist destination for more than 50 years. Clark's son, Brooks, is the third generation Shaw to run the business. The prayer walk is named in honor of Clark Shaw, who died in November 2020 from COVID-19, and shares his mission to pray for the city as a whole and bring more people to Christ.

"He would be ecstatic to see that we've continued the prayer walk," Martin said. "His desire was to see not only Old Hickory Boulevard, but also the whole city of Jackson, receive Jesus Christ as their personal savior. And he'd be very, very proud of his son Brooks." Old Country Store General Manager Brooks Shaw said of continuing his father's work, "I believe this is what he would want us to do — pray for our neighbors, bring people together in fellowship and show Christ's love to one another."

Open daily year-round (except for Easter Sunday, Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day), Brooks Shaw's Old Country Store includes the restaurant, Miss Anne's Ice Cream Shoppe, Miss Juanita's Gift Shop and the Dixie Café Takeout or Dine-In at 56 Casey Jones Lane in Jackson, Tennessee. Old Country Store will be celebrating its 60th anniversary in 2025. Individuals may learn more by visiting instagram.com/caseyjonesvillage, facebook.com/oldcountrystore and caseyjones.com or calling 731-668-1223.

