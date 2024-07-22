Third Annual National Truck Driver Appreciation Sweepstakes Honors Unsung Heroes

We are pleased to sponsor this program and help recognize the nation's drivers who are an essential and invaluable part of the supply chain that U.S. citizens rely on every day." Post this

"The National Truck Driver Appreciation Sweepstakes enables key sponsors to show their appreciation for the hard work, dedication and contributions of all U.S. commercial truck drivers," said Chris Oliver, CMO at Trucker Path.

"Supporting drivers is the key mission of Trucker Path, Oliver continued. "We are pleased to sponsor this program and help recognize the nation's drivers who are an essential and invaluable part of the supply chain that U.S. citizens rely on every day."

Active U.S. truck drivers with a valid commercial driver's license in the 48 contiguous states can register for the NTDAS through an online portal. Throughout the sweepstakes entry period from July 22 to Aug. 31, 2024, participants can enter to win weekly prize drawings worth over $2,100 each. Drawings will be held July 28 and August 4, 11, 18 and 25. Prizes include:

$500 Sheetz gift card

$500 AMEX gift card, compliments of Double Coin Tires

ZOA Energy Drinks RTIC Wireless Bluetooth Speaker Cooler

ZOA Energy Drinks-branded clothing

5 complimentary one-night vouchers, good at any US Motel 6

$100 ExxonMobil fuel card

12 months of SiriusXM, compliments of Trucker Path

Winners of the weekly prizes will also be eligible to win the Grand Prize, worth nearly $9,000, in a drawing to be held on Sept. 1, 2024. The Grand Prize includes:

$2,500 in Sheetz gift cards

$2,500 AMEX gift card, compliments of Double Coin Tires

25 complimentary one-night vouchers, good at any US Motel 6

$500 ExxonMobil fuel card

Apple iPad, compliments of ZOA Energy Drinks

Beats by Dre Bluetooth Headphones, compliments of ZOA Energy Drinks

ZOA Energy Drinks RTIC Wireless Bluetooth Speaker Cooler

ZOA Energy Drinks-branded clothing

12 months of SiriusXM, compliments of Trucker Path

Weekly winners will be announced via social media, and the Grand Prize winner will be announced on social media and an online video event during National Truck Driver Appreciation Week. Scheduled this year for Sept. 15 – 21, NTDAW recognizes the significant contributions of the millions of professional truck drivers nationwide who safely and securely deliver essential goods and transport billions of tons of freight every year.

Truck drivers with valid CDLs can enter the 2024 NTDAS at https://swpp.me/e/ntda.

Sweepstakes Rules

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCE OF WINNING. NOT OPEN TO THE GENERAL PUBLIC. Open to legal residents of the 48 contiguous United States and D.C., who possess a Commercial Driver's License (CDL) and are 18 years of age or older as of the Sweepstakes start date. Sweepstakes ends August 31, 2024. For entry and Official Rules with complete eligibility, prize descriptions, odds disclosure, and other details, visit https://swpp.me/e/ntda. Sponsored by Trucker Path, Inc. Void where prohibited.

About Trucker Path

Phoenix-based Trucker Path is the provider of a wide range of truck driver-centric mobility products. The Trucker Path app is currently used regularly by 1 million professional truck drivers. Offering best-in-class navigation with truck-optimized routing, the Trucker Path app also provides access to vital up-to-date information about truck stops, real-time parking availability, fuel prices and discounts, weigh station statuses, and truck scales and wash locations. The company also offers TruckLoads, a digital freight exchange that connects drivers, carriers and brokers. For more information, visit http://www.truckerpath.com.

