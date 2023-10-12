Third Road Management Launches National Expansion Plan with the Addition of Ryan Kunkel as President

TRM has been on the forefront of revolutionizing how small to mid-sized organizations view their financial office and is positioned for exponential growth. Tweet this

Under the new rollout, Ryan Kunkel will oversee day-to-day operations and drive growth and marketing strategies for the organization. "We are honored and excited to welcome Ryan as President at Third Road Management," said John Frank, Founder and CEO of Third Road Management. "TRM has been on the forefront of revolutionizing how small to mid-sized organizations view their financial office and is positioned for exponential growth. Ryan has a significant, demonstrated track record of taking great ideas from infancy to the masses and has been recognized as such including winning Forbes Most Promising CEOs Under 35 and Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the year, among many other accolades. I am thrilled that TRM will have the ability to partner with, help scale and support many more organizations and welcome them into our family of clients."

"It's a privilege to join John and the Third Road team as we revolutionize the CFO suite and help our clients as their trusted business partner," said Ryan Kunkel. "I've had the honor of partnering with some exceptionally talented entrepreneurs to bring their dreams to fruition, and Third Road presents a unique opportunity to do that at scale."

As Third Road Management embarks on this new chapter, founders, business leaders, and finance professionals are encouraged to visit thirdroadmgmt.com to learn more.

About Third Road Management:

Third Road Management, a pioneer in the booming fractional services industry with a nationwide presence, was established in 2015 with a singular mission: to revolutionize how small to mid-sized organizations view and manage their financial operations. Across the nation, there are over one million organizations generating revenues under $100 million that lack the essential strategic, financial, and operational expertise needed to establish a sustainable and scalable foundation. Third Road Management addresses this challenge by offering a re-imagined CFO suite, featuring some of the most skilled Fractional CFOs, Fractional Controllers, and Fractional Bookkeepers available in the market. For further information, please visit www.thirdroadmgmt.com.

Media Contact

Nathan Wiens, Third Road Management, 1 6306356015, [email protected], https://thirdroadmgmt.com

SOURCE Third Road Management