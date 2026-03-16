Third Space Capital Makes Equity Investment in Premier Global Production and Country Thunder

NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Premier Global Production, a leading provider of live event production services, and Country Thunder, a premier country music festival platform, today announced that Third Space Capital has made an equity investment in both companies. Founder and Chief Executive Officer Troy Vollhoffer will continue to lead both businesses and remain a significant shareholder. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, Premier Global Production provides integrated staging, lighting, logistics, and on-site production services for major tours and music festivals across North America. The company has built long-standing relationships with artists, promoters, and production partners by delivering reliable, high-quality execution in complex live environments where precision and coordination are critical.

Founded in 1993 and headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, Country Thunder produces multi-day country music festivals across the United States and Canada. Over the past three decades, Country Thunder has developed a reputation for delivering high-quality fan experiences anchored by leading country artists.

Matt Settle, Founder and Managing Partner of Third Space Capital, said:

"Premier Global Production and Country Thunder are founder-built platforms with real scale and durable positions in live entertainment. They operate in parts of the industry where execution, trust, and long-term relationships matter deeply. We see meaningful opportunity to invest in the core operations, support continued professionalization, and pursue disciplined acquisitions that strengthen the platforms. We're excited to partner with Troy as the businesses enter their next phase of growth."

Troy Vollhoffer, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Premier Global Production and Country Thunder, said:

"We've spent decades building these businesses by focusing on service, reliability, and long-term partnerships. Third Space brings capital and strategic perspective that align with how we think about growth, including investing in infrastructure, adding complementary capabilities, and scaling thoughtfully. This partnership allows us to expand without losing the principles that make our companies successful."

With additional capital flexibility and strategic support, Premier Global Production and Country Thunder are positioned to continue expanding their capabilities and footprint within live events. The investment establishes Third Space Capital as a long-term equity partner, providing capital and strategic support to accelerate organic growth initiatives, enhance operational infrastructure, and pursue targeted acquisitions.

About Third Space Capital

Third Space Capital partners with founder-led service businesses, serving experience-focused end-markets such as live events. The firm provides flexible, long-term capital, and works closely with management teams to strengthen operations, pursue disciplined acquisitions, and support sustainable growth. Third Space Capital is designed to be a partner to operators — aligning interests, preserving cultures, and building enduring businesses.

About Premier Global Production

Premier Global Production is a provider of integrated live event production services supporting major tours and music festivals across North America. The company delivers equipment supply, technical design, logistics coordination, installation, and on-site execution. Known for its consultative approach and operational reliability, Premier Global Production serves leading artists and promoters in complex live environments.

About Country Thunder

Country Thunder is a country music festival platform producing multi-day events across the United States and Canada. The company develops and operates destination festivals featuring top country artists and immersive fan experiences and has established itself as a recognized brand within live entertainment.

Media Contact

Premier Global Production / Country Thunder, Premier Global Production / Country Thunder, 1 615-970-0980, [email protected]

SOURCE Premier Global Production / Country Thunder