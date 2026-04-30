Third Space Capital Makes Strategic Investment in Five Points Production

Five Points Production, a full-service rigging company serving the live event services market, today announced that Third Space Capital has made a strategic investment in the company. The Five Points founding team will continue to lead the business. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

BELL BUCKLE, Tenn., April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Five Points Production, a full-service rigging company serving the live event services market, today announced that Third Space Capital has made a strategic investment in the company. The Five Points founding team will continue to lead the business. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Bell Buckle, TN, Five Points Production provides touring and permanent rigging installations supporting large-scale live productions nationwide. The company is recognized for its technical precision, safety standards, and dependable execution, and has worked with artists including Pink, Bruno Mars, and BTS.

The partnership is intended to support the company's next phase of growth, including expanding service capabilities, investing in equipment and technical resources, and formalizing systems and processes to support increased scale while maintaining its safety-first culture.

Matt Settle, Founder and Managing Partner of Third Space Capital, said:

"Five Points operates in a highly specialized and mission-critical segment of live event services. The company has built a strong reputation through consistency, technical expertise, and a safety-first culture. We look forward to supporting the team as they expand their capabilities, strengthen internal systems, and build a platform positioned for long-term growth."

John Fletcher, Co-Founder of Five Points Production, said:

"We've built this business by focusing on safety, precision, and doing the job the right way every time. Partnering with Third Space allows us to invest more deeply in our people, equipment, and internal infrastructure so we can continue delivering at the highest standard as the business grows."

With the addition of long-term capital and strategic partnership, Five Points Production will continue to scale its operations thoughtfully, enhancing infrastructure and professionalizing the organization to meet growing demand across touring and live productions.

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About Third Space Capital

Third Space Capital partners with founder-led businesses operating in live event services and other experience-focused sectors. The firm provides flexible, long-term capital and works closely with management teams to strengthen operations and support sustainable growth. Third Space Capital is designed to be a partner to operators — aligning interests, preserving culture, and building enduring businesses.

About Five Points Production

Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Bell Buckle, TN, Five Points Production is a full-service rigging company providing touring and permanent rigging installations for major live productions. The company works closely with artists, production teams, and event operators to design and execute complex rigging solutions in demanding live environments. With a long-standing emphasis on safety, technical precision, and dependable performance, Five Points Production has established itself as a trusted provider within live event services.

Media Contact

Third Space Capital, Third Space Capital, 1 9175878211, [email protected]

SOURCE Third Space Capital