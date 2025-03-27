Third Wave Water Expands Into Europe with Zero Water Distributors

"Europe has double the population of the United States with a large group of growing specialty coffee drinkers, it was definitely the next best step for us to grow, " says Charles Nick, President of Third Wave Water. Post this

The TWW mineral-for-coffee products will launch into Europe on www.ZeroWater.eu and www.thirdwavewater.eu for all European customers starting today. This will reduce shipping costs, delivery times and many annoying tariffs that hinder the growth of United States based businesses.

"Europe has double the population of the United States with a large growing group of specialty coffee drinkers, it was definitely the next best step for us to grow, " says Charles Nick, President of Third Wave Water.

Third Wave Water minerals pair perfectly with Zero Water filters because they remove chemicals and minerals. This is important, because it is recommended to use water that has no minerals present, like distilled water, for best results when adding TWW minerals to water. Just start at zero with water filtered with a Zero Water filter and build it back up with minerals engineered to meet coffee industry water standards.

This easy-to-use combination will help coffee drinkers throughout Europe finally dial in the missing component for great coffee: their water. Zerowater has many filter sizes that match Third Wave Water's 2 liter, 1 gallon and 5 gallon mineral pack sizes.

Key Points:

Fitplein is Third Wave Water's distributor for Europe .

. Third Wave Water minerals are engineered to help your coffee taste great.

Zero Water has many jug filter sizes that match TWW mineral pack sizes.

Many costs for European Third Wave Water customers will be greatly reduced.

Read more about Third Wave Water Europe here: www.thirdwavewater.eu

Find Third Wave Water products on ZeroWater.eu here:

https://www.zerowater.eu/product/espresso-machine-profile/

About Third Wave Water

Third Wave Water, located in Xenia, Ohio was born in a conversation between two coffee fanatics trying to solve a long-standing coffee issue: water quality. Taylor Minor and Charles Nick launched the company at a coffee event on October 26, 2016. Afterwards they successfully reached a mainstream audience with their appearance on ABC's Shark Tank October 8, 2017. Since then, the company has grown to reach a worldwide audience helping professionals with their water problem throughout the entire coffee industry. For more information, please visit thirdwavewater.com or visit us on Instagram, Facebook or Twitter at @thirdwavewater.

Media Contact

Charles Nick, Third Wave Water, 1 855-590-4500, [email protected], www.thirdwavewater.com

SOURCE Third Wave Water