THIRDREALITY Elevates Smart Home Experience with Matter-Certified Smart Color Night Light

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- THIRDREALITY, a pioneer in smart home technology, is proud to unveil its latest breakthrough – the Matter-Certified Smart Color Night Light. This cutting-edge device marks a significant stride in enhancing the smart home experience for users.

Smart Color Night Light: Your Ultimate Smart Home Companion

Elevate your smart home experience with the Matter Certified Smart Color Night Light from THIRDREALITY. This innovative device seamlessly integrates with popular smart home platforms, including Apple Home, Alexa, and Google Home, ensuring hassle-free setup and control. Enjoy uninterrupted connectivity within your local network (LAN) even if the internet goes down, thanks to Matter protocol certification.

Versatile 3-in-1 Functionality and Smart Control

Experience the convenience of a 3-in-1 solution with this night light. It functions as a color night light, motion sensor, and illumination sensor, all powered by a convenient AC supply. While some platforms may currently have limited support for the full range of 3-in-1 functions, THIRDREALITY is committed to continuous improvement. Expect future updates to enhance the functionality and compatibility of this smart device. Take control with ease using voice commands via Siri, Google Assistant, and Alexa, allowing personalized automation across different smart speakers. Stay up-to-date with OTA updates through the 3R-MATTER App, ensuring a continually enriched user experience.

THIRDREALITY's Support for the Matter Ecosystem:

THIRDREALITY actively aligns with the development and promotion of the Matter ecosystem. As enthusiastic followers of this innovative protocol, we aim to contribute to its growth. Beyond product certification, THIRDREALITY plays an integral role in advancing the Matter concept. Our mission is to provide users with enhanced convenience and intelligent living environments by embracing the full potential of Matter's capabilities.

Elevate your smart home with the THIRDREALITY Matter-Certified Smart Color Night Light. Experience seamless integration, reliable LAN control, and personalized lighting.

For more information and to purchase, visit Amazon Store: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0CGQYQFNV

For the product usage video, please see唐https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zKcKQ9VBH6Y

About THIRDREALITY:

THIRDREALITY has been at the forefront of smart home technology, developing a range of products that enhance the convenience, efficiency, and security of homes around the globe. With a focus on user-friendly design and sustainability, THIRDREALITY continues to innovate and expand its smart home product offerings.

For more information and products about THIRDREALITY, you can visit the official website at: https://www.3reality.com/

