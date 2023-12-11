THIRDREALITY Expands Its Horizon: Introducing Smart Bridge MZ1

Smart Bridge MZ1: Zigbee to Matter integration, expanded compatibility, and enhanced user experience in one compact solution.

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Following the successful launches of the Smart Color Night Light and Smart Plug M1, THIRDREALITY continues its innovation streak with the introduction of the Smart Bridge MZ1. This strategic move exemplifies THIRDREALITY's commitment to embracing the Matter protocol without leaving behind its loyal Zigbee product users.

Bridging the Worlds of Zigbee and Matter:

Smart Bridge MZ1 acts as a pivotal link, allowing existing THIRDREALITY Zigbee users to seamlessly migrate their devices into the Matter ecosystem. THIRDREALITY ensures a smooth transition, providing users with the best of both worlds – the robustness of Zigbee and the promising future of Matter.

Preserving Investments, Unlocking Potential:

For users invested in THIRDREALITY's Zigbee products, the Smart Bridge MZ1 is the gateway to unlocking the enhanced capabilities of the Matter protocol. This strategic solution ensures that users can continue to leverage the functionality of their Zigbee devices while embracing the future-ready features of Matter.

Unified Smart Living:

Smart Bridge MZ1 simplifies the smart home experience by unifying Zigbee and Matter devices under one ecosystem. With this single bridge, users enjoy an expanded and cohesive smart home network without compromise.

THIRDREALITY's Comprehensive Support for the Matter Ecosystem:

With the launch of the Smart Bridge MZ1, THIRDREALITY has embraced the Matter protocol comprehensively. This signifies more than just being a product provider; it underscores our firm commitment as advocates of the Matter protocol. Through complete support for Matter, we provide users with a broader and smarter ecosystem. Our mission is to propel the evolution of Matter concepts, shaping a future that is consistently convenient and intelligent for users.

Smart Bridge MZ1 stands as a testament to THIRDREALITY's dedication to innovation and user-centric solutions. To purchase or learn more, visit: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0CNBW9HV2

About THIRDREALITY:

THIRDREALITY has been at the forefront of smart home technology, developing a range of products that enhance the convenience, efficiency, and security of homes around the globe. With a focus on user-friendly design and sustainability, THIRDREALITY continues to innovate and expand its smart home product offerings.

For more information and products about THIRDREALITY, you can visit the official website at: https://www.3reality.com/

