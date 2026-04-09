THIRDREALITY Expands Its Matter over Thread Lineup with Smart Night Light-T

THIRDREALITY, a smart home brand focused on practical, easy-to-use connected devices, today announced the launch of the Smart Night Light-T, the latest addition to its smart night light product family and its growing Matter over Thread lineup.

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Smart Night Light-T builds on THIRDREALITY's existing smart night light lineup, which already includes Zigbee and Matter over Wi-Fi versions. With this new release, the company is extending the same familiar product concept into the Matter over Thread ecosystem, giving users another protocol option based on their preferred smart home setup.

Designed for everyday home use, the Smart Night Light-T combines RGB night lighting, motion sensing, and illumination sensing in one compact device. It is intended for practical spaces such as bedrooms, hallways, bathrooms, nurseries, and entryways, where low-light visibility and simple automation can improve comfort and convenience during the night.

Rather than changing how the product works, this new version focuses on expanding how it fits into modern smart home environments. By introducing a Matter over Thread option, THIRDREALITY is continuing to broaden support across open smart home standards while keeping the product experience familiar and easy to use.

"Many users are becoming more interested in Matter over Thread, but they still want devices that are practical and easy to understand," said a spokesperson for THIRDREALITY. "With Smart Night Light-T, we wanted to bring a proven everyday product into that ecosystem in a way that feels simple and useful."

As a plug-in Matter over Thread device, the Smart Night Light-T can also help support Thread mesh connectivity within a compatible smart home setup, adding another layer of value beyond lighting and sensing functions alone.

The launch of Smart Night Light-T also reflects THIRDREALITY's broader direction in open smart home connectivity. Following the earlier release of the company's Smart Switch MT1, the new night light marks another step in expanding its Matter over Thread portfolio.

THIRDREALITY plans to continue growing its Matter over Thread lineup later this year, with additional products expected in categories such as lighting, power, and sensing, as part of its broader effort to make practical smart home technology more accessible across open ecosystems.

The Smart Night Light-T is now part of THIRDREALITY's broader smart home portfolio, which includes devices built across multiple open protocols to support different user needs and platform preferences.

Availability:

THIRDREALITY Smart Night Light-T is now available online, including Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0GS5F4V6R or https://thirdreality.com/product/smart-night-light-t/. For more information and products about THIRDREALITY, you can visit the official website: https://www.thirdreality.com/

About THIRDREALITY

Third Reality is a smart home technology company, dedicated to developing high-quality, user-friendly, and secure smart home products. Through continuous innovation and a deep understanding of market needs, the company strives to provide an improved smart home experience for users worldwide.

Related Links:

Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube | TikTok

Media Contact

Tina zhu, Third Reality, Inc., 1 8003419616, [email protected], Third Reality, Inc.

Twitter, LinkedIn

SOURCE Third Reality, Inc.