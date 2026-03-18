THIRDREALITY Introduces Motion Sensor R1 with Case, Expanding Radar-Based Motion Detection to Outdoor Smart Home Spaces

THIRDREALITY today introduced the Motion Sensor R1 with Case, an updated version of its radar-based motion sensor designed to support both indoor and outdoor monitoring scenarios. The new version builds on the existing Motion Sensor R1 by adding a protective silicone enclosure, allowing the sensor to be deployed in more environments around the home.

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Most motion sensors on the market are designed primarily for indoor use and rely on PIR (Passive Infrared) technology. While PIR sensors are widely used indoors, they can be more prone to false triggers in outdoor environments due to factors such as direct sunlight, temperature changes, or moving heat sources. As a result, many outdoor smart home monitoring scenarios remain underserved.

The Motion Sensor R1 addresses this challenge by using 5.8GHz mmWave radar technology. Unlike PIR sensors that detect heat signatures, radar-based sensing detects movement through signal reflection, allowing the sensor to identify both human activity and approaching vehicles while remaining largely unaffected by sunlight or ambient temperature changes.

To expand its usability outdoors, the Motion Sensor R1 with Case includes a protective silicone enclosure that enhances resistance to water exposure. This makes the device suitable for locations such as front entrances, driveways, garages, porches, and other covered outdoor areas, especially where there is some overhead protection and stable Zigbee signal coverage.

For example, when installed near a driveway or front entrance, the sensor can detect when a person approaches the door or when a vehicle arrives. When connected to a compatible Zigbee hub, the device can send instant notifications to a smartphone or trigger smart home automation routines such as turning on lights when motion is detected.

The Motion Sensor R1 with Case supports the Zigbee 3.0 standard, allowing integration with popular smart home platforms including Home Assistant, SmartThings, Hubitat, and Homey, as well as Echo devices with built-in Zigbee hubs.

Powered by three AA batteries, the sensor supports flexible placement without wiring and can operate for up to three years under typical usage conditions, reducing the need for frequent maintenance.

In outdoor environments such as light rain, environmental factors may occasionally trigger motion detection events, but the sensor continues to operate normally once conditions stabilize.

Availability and Pricing

THIRDREALITY Motion Sensor R1 with Case is available through the THIRDREALITY official website and major online retailers, including Amazon.

The original Motion Sensor R1 remains available at $29.99, while the version with the protective silicone case is priced at $31.99, offering an outdoor-ready option with only a small price increase.

About THIRDREALITY

THIRDREALITY is a smart home technology company dedicated to developing high-quality, user-friendly, and secure smart home products. Through continuous innovation and a deep understanding of market needs, the company strives to deliver reliable smart home experiences for users worldwide.

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Tina zhu, Third Reality, Inc., 1 8003419616, [email protected], https://thirdreality.com/

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SOURCE Third Reality, Inc.