THIRDREALITY Introduces Smart Plug Gen3 with Enhanced Reliability for Everyday Smart Homes

THIRDREALITY today announced the launch of its Smart Plug Gen3, a next-generation Zigbee smart plug designed to make everyday smart home operation more stable, predictable, and worry-free. Developed from long-term real-world use across a wide range of home environments, the Smart Plug Gen3 focuses on practical improvements that reflect how smart plugs are actually used in daily life.

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In many homes, smart plugs are connected to appliances that are expected to stay on continuously, such as heaters, dehumidifiers, aquariums, or networking equipment. To better support these scenarios, the Smart Plug Gen3 allows firmware updates to be completed without interrupting power. During software updates, connected devices continue operating normally, helping users avoid unexpected shutdowns, resets, or service interruptions.

The Smart Plug Gen3 also helps users better understand what is happening behind the scenes with their appliances. In addition to accurate power monitoring, it can detect sudden, unusual changes in power usage and notify users on supported platforms. This can be helpful in everyday situations, such as noticing abnormal behavior from a malfunctioning appliance, identifying unexpected standby power draw, or catching small oversights—like a refrigerator door not fully closed—before they turn into higher energy bills or larger issues.

For appliances that should never be turned off, the Smart Plug Gen3 offers a metering-only mode, allowing it to monitor energy usage without controlling power to the outlet. This makes it suitable for devices like refrigerators, servers, or critical household equipment, where continuous power is essential but energy visibility is still valuable.

Beyond individual devices, the Smart Plug Gen3 also contributes to the overall stability of the smart home. By strengthening Zigbee signal coverage, it helps improve connectivity for other nearby devices, reducing dropouts and supporting more consistent performance throughout larger homes or complex layouts.

With its compact design and broad Zigbee 3.0 compatibility, the Smart Plug Gen3 integrates easily into existing smart home setups, including Home Assistant, SmartThings, Hubitat, Homey, Echo devices with built-in Zigbee hubs, and the THIRDREALITY ecosystem. Designed to work quietly in the background, it serves as a dependable building block that helps smart homes run more smoothly, day after day.

Availability:

THIRDREALITY Smart Plug Gen3 is ETL certified, rated for 15A, and now available online, including Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0G4VZB6NC?th=1 or https://thirdreality.com/product/smart-plug-gen3/ . For more information and products about THIRDREALITY, you can visit the official website: https://www.thirdreality.com/

About THIRDREALITY

Third Reality is a smart home technology company, dedicated to developing high-quality, user-friendly, and secure smart home products. Through continuous innovation and a deep understanding of market needs, the company strives to provide an improved smart home experience for users worldwide.

