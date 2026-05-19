THIRDREALITY Introduces Smart Presence Sensor R3: A Smarter Way for Your Home to Know You're Still There

THIRDREALITY today announced the Smart Presence Sensor R3, a new 60GHz mmWave-based presence sensor designed to make smart homes respond more naturally to everyday living.

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- There's a moment many smart home users have experienced: you're sitting quietly—watching TV, working, or lying in bed—and suddenly the lights turn off. Not because you left, but because nothing moved.

The Smart Presence Sensor R3 is designed to solve this by detecting real human presence, even when users remain still.

At its core, R3 uses 60GHz mmWave radar to sense subtle human signals such as breathing, allowing it to recognize presence without relying on continuous motion. Whether users are relaxing on the couch or focused at a desk, the sensor helps ensure the space continues to respond as expected. Setup is intentionally simple, requiring only detection distance configuration rather than complex tuning.

Beyond presence detection, the R3 is designed to provide greater environmental awareness.

With built-in ambient light (Lux) sensing and TVOC air quality monitoring, R3 adds more context to automations, helping the home respond more naturally. Instead of reacting to motion alone, lighting and routines can adjust based on both presence and surrounding conditions.

Feature availability may vary depending on the platform.

The device also includes an integrated RGB light that functions as a visual status indicator. This allows users to quickly understand room occupancy, automation states, or environmental changes at a glance—without needing to check a mobile app.

Designed for continuous operation, the R3 is USB-C powered, eliminating the need for battery replacement. It also functions as a Zigbee repeater, helping improve network stability for connected devices.

The Smart Presence Sensor R3 is compatible with popular platforms such as Home Assistant and SmartThings, making it easy to integrate into existing smart home setups.

The Smart Presence Sensor R3 is now available at a suggested retail price of $49.99.

By combining presence detection with environmental sensing and visual feedback, the R3 is designed to reduce everyday friction and create a more intuitive smart home experience.

Availability:

THIRDREALITY Smart Presence Sensor R3 is now available online, including Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0GJZ3B7WY or https://thirdreality.com/product/smart-presence-sensor-r3/ . For more information and products about THIRDREALITY, you can visit the official website: https://www.thirdreality.com/

About THIRDREALITY

Third Reality is a smart home technology company, dedicated to developing high-quality, user-friendly, and secure smart home products. Through continuous innovation and a deep understanding of market needs, the company strives to provide an improved smart home experience for users worldwide.

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Media Contact

Tina zhu, Third Reality, Inc., 1 8003419616, [email protected], https://thirdreality.com/

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SOURCE Third Reality, Inc.