THIRDREALITY Introduces Smart Timer Light TL2, Its First Matter over Wi-Fi Device with 60GHz Presence Sensing

The compact plug-in device combines presence-aware automation with a digital clock, countdown timer and RGB status lighting Post this

The lighting system provides soft, evenly distributed RGB and white illumination. In compatible routines, different colors can also serve as visual status indicators for household events or connected device states.

TL2 adds local countdown controls to the clock display. Users can select 5-, 10-, 15- or 60-minute countdowns directly from the device. The display supports both 12-hour and 24-hour formats and automatically rotates when the device is repositioned.

Built on Matter over Wi-Fi, TL2 can be added to supported Matter platforms through a compatible Matter controller. It is also Works with Alexa certified and supports Frustration-Free Setup with Alexa on compatible devices.

Once powered on, TL2 can be automatically discovered and connected in the Alexa app, without requiring users to manually enter a Wi-Fi password or complete a separate pairing process.

Availability

THIRDREALITY Smart Timer Light TL2 is now available online,priced at $49.99 , including Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0GYS842T9 or https://www.thirdreality.com/products/smart-timer-light-tl2. For more information and products about THIRDREALITY, you can visit the official website: https://www.thirdreality.com/

About THIRDREALITY

Third Reality is a smart home technology company, dedicated to developing high-quality, user-friendly, and secure smart home products. Through continuous innovation and a deep understanding of market needs, the company strives to provide an improved smart home experience for users worldwide.

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Media Contact

Tina zhu, Third Reality, Inc., 1 8003419616, [email protected], https://www.thirdreality.com/

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SOURCE Third Reality, Inc.