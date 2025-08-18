THIRDREALITY Introduces Two Matter Smart Plugs--Now with Real-Time Energy Monitoring

THIRDREALITY today expands its Matter-over-WiFi smart home lineup with the launch of two new U.S. standard smart plugs: the Smart Plug M1, featuring real-time power monitoring, and the Smart Plug M3, designed for essential, everyday automation.

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Both models are Matter-certified and work natively with Apple Home, Google Home, Amazon Alexa, SmartThings, and Home Assistant—no proprietary app or hub required. Setup is fast and consistent across platforms thanks to Matter's universal onboarding via QR code.

Smart Plug M1 provides instant power readings, giving users access to real-time energy data for connected devices. This enables smarter automations based on live power status. The real-time monitoring function is currently supported on SmartThings, Home Assistant.

"With Matter and real-time power visibility, users can build more responsive and intelligent smart home routines," product manager at THIRDREALITY said . "This gives homeowners better control over how and when their devices are operating—without relying on the cloud or extra apps."

Smart Plug M3 delivers the same streamlined Matter-over-WiFi experience, minus the power monitoring feature. It's ideal for everyday control of lights, fans, and appliances across Matter-supported platforms.

Both plugs are ETL certified, support up to 15A, and are compact enough to fit side-by-side in standard wall outlets. Both work seamlessly with major ecosystems—no extra apps required, no hassle. We offer users a clear choice: pay only for the features you need, and we guarantee full compatibility with Matter.

Availability:

THIRDREALITY Smart Plug M1&M3 is now available online, including Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0FGXPL589?th=1 or https://3reality.com/product/smart-plug-m1/ or https://3reality.com/product/smart-plug-m3，4p/. For more information and products about THIRDREALITY, you can visit the official website: https://www.3reality.com/

About THIRDREALITY

Third Reality is a smart home technology company, dedicated to developing high-quality, user-friendly, and secure smart home products. Through continuous innovation and a deep understanding of market needs, the company strives to provide an improved smart home experience for users worldwide.

