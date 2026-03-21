THIRDREALITY Launches Matter-Enabled Smart Water Leak Sensor KM1, Offering Simple and Affordable Home Leak Protection

Water leaks often start small, but if left unnoticed, they can quickly lead to costly damage. THIRDREALITY today introduced the Smart Water Leak Sensor KM1, a practical and cost-effective solution designed to help households detect leaks early—now with built-in Matter support for easier smart home integration.

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 21, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As a Matter-enabled device over Wi-Fi, the KM1 is designed to work across a wide range of smart home platforms. It has been tested and verified with platforms such as Apple Home, Alexa, Home Assistant, and Homey, helping ensure a reliable and consistent user experience while keeping the flexibility that Matter is designed for.

Built with real homes in mind, the KM1 combines a central controller with multiple sensors to cover key risk areas like kitchens, bathrooms, basements, and laundry spaces. With a wireless range of up to 100 meters (328 ft) in open environments, the system can reliably cover most households without worrying about signal gaps.

The KM1 is designed for quick deployment. The controller comes pre-paired with three sensors, allowing users to set up protection in minutes. Once connected, the system begins monitoring immediately.

If water is detected, the controller triggers a 100dB audible alarm—loud enough to be heard from other rooms or enclosed spaces like basements. At the same time, users can receive alerts through their connected smart home platform, whether they are at home or away. A physical switch on the controller also allows users to quickly mute the alarm when needed.

Designed for everyday use, each sensor runs on standard AAA batteries with a lifespan of up to three years, reducing maintenance. The system also supports over-the-air updates via the 3R-Installer app, allowing continuous improvements over time.

The THIRDREALITY Smart Water Leak Sensor KM1 is now available in North America at a retail price of $39.99, offering an accessible way for households to expand their home protection without adding complexity.

With the Smart Water Leak Sensor KM1, THIRDREALITY continues to expand its lineup of Matter-based smart home products—focusing on solutions that are easy to use, broadly compatible, and designed for real-world needs.

Availability:

THIRDREALITY Smart Water Leak Sensor KM1 is now available online, including Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0GJCYV2LD or https://thirdreality.com/product/smart-water-leak-km1/ . For more information and products about THIRDREALITY, you can visit the official website: https://www.thirdreality.com/

About THIRDREALITY

Third Reality is a smart home technology company, dedicated to developing high-quality, user-friendly, and secure smart home products. Through continuous innovation and a deep understanding of market needs, the company strives to provide an improved smart home experience for users worldwide.

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Media Contact

Tina zhu, Third Reality, Inc., 1 8003419616, [email protected], https://thirdreality.com/

Tina zhu, Third Reality, Inc., 1 8003419616, [email protected], Third Reality, Inc.

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SOURCE Third Reality, Inc.