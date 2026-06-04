THIRDREALITY Launches Smart Button ZB2, a Compact and Rechargeable Control for Everyday Smart Home Routines

Smart homes offer many ways to automate daily tasks, but not every interaction needs to rely on an app or voice command. In many everyday moments, a simple physical control can be faster and more intuitive.

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The THIRDREALITY Smart Button ZB2 introduces a compact and practical way to control connected devices—bringing quick access to routines and actions with a single press.

Despite its small size, the ZB2 features three physical buttons and supports single press, double press, and hold actions, enabling up to nine customizable commands. Users can easily set up routines such as "Good Night," "Movie Mode," or "Leave Home," allowing multiple devices to respond instantly.

Designed for flexibility, the Smart Button ZB2 requires no wiring and can be placed wherever it's needed—on a bedside table, near the front door, or in shared living spaces. Its straightforward interface makes it easy for all household members to use, including those who may not rely on mobile apps.

Built on the Zigbee 3.0 standard, the ZB2 is currently compatible with Home Assistant platforms (ZHA / Zigbee2MQTT), making it especially suitable for users who prefer local control and highly customizable automation.

The device is powered by a built-in rechargeable battery via Micro USB, offering a convenient alternative to disposable batteries and reducing the need for frequent replacements.

In everyday use, small interactions can make a meaningful difference. A button by the door to turn everything off, or one by the bed to adjust lighting, helps create routines that feel more natural and consistent.

With its compact design, multi-button flexibility, and accessible price point, the Smart Button ZB2 offers a practical way to simplify how users interact with their smart home.

Availability:

THIRDREALITY Smart Button ZB2 is now available online,priced at $29.99 , including Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0GJDDWXJH or https://thirdreality.com/product/smart-button-zb2/. For more information and products about THIRDREALITY, you can visit the official website: https://www.thirdreality.com/

About THIRDREALITY

Third Reality is a smart home technology company, dedicated to developing high-quality, user-friendly, and secure smart home products. Through continuous innovation and a deep understanding of market needs, the company strives to provide an improved smart home experience for users worldwide.

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Tina zhu, Third Reality, Inc., 1 8003419616, [email protected], Third Reality, Inc.

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SOURCE Third Reality, Inc.