THIRDREALITY Launches Smart Dual Plug ZP1: Independent Control × Power Monitoring

"Why must I choose between smart coffee and safe toast when my kitchen has only one outlet?" That everyday dilemma voiced by a THIRDREALITY user sparked the development of a better solution for outlet-limited spaces.

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 21, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, THIRDREALITY proudly unveils the Smart Dual Plug ZP1 (Zigbee) - a compact dual-outlet smart plug that transforms one socket into two independently controlled and metered smart outlets. Ideal for kitchens, dorm rooms, and home offices, the ZP1 brings intelligent expansion to the most constrained spaces.

Key Features:

Two independently controlled outlets

Per-outlet power monitoring

1→2 Smart Expansion: No blocking, no crowding

Built-in Zigbee repeater for stronger, more stable networks

The ZP1 complements the existing THIRDREALITY Smart Plug lineup:

Gen1: Smart control + Zigbee repeater

Gen2: Adds power metering

ZP1: Adds dual-outlet control and metering, solving the "one socket, two devices" challenge

The Morning Outlet Dilemma

Your coffee maker kicks in. The air fryer begins to preheat. And suddenly, your morning routine feels like a power struggle - with only one outlet to fuel it all.

ZP1 brings order to the chaos:

The left outlet powers your coffee ritual while tracking real-time energy use

The right outlet handles the fryer, with alerts for unusual power behavior

Built-in zero-cross detection enables smoother, safer switching - reducing wear on both your devices and your home's circuits

Now your kitchen runs smart and steady - so the only thing popping is your perfectly crisped toast.

Nursery Safety Net

When Emma in Chicago tried to plug in a nursery air purifier, she discovered the only socket was already taken by a nightlight. Extenders didn't help - no individual control, no monitoring, no Zigbee reliability.

ZP1 changed everything:

Alerts Emma when the purifier draws unexpected power

Nightlight turns on automatically for feedings

Monitor charges during the day, no need to unplug anything

With ZP1, Emma gained convenience and peace of mind - all from one safe, smart socket.

Home Office Hack

Your desk lamp flickers on just as your laptop battery starts to fade. With one wall outlet, you must choose: light or charge?

ZP1 makes it effortless:

Left outlet schedules lamp on/off by sunset

Right outlet monitors workstation energy use - even in standby

Built-in intelligence ensures neither productivity nor power is sacrificed

Now, staying productive doesn't require unplugging your light - or your logic.

"We build what users demand," said THIRDREALITY's Product Lead.

"ZP1 wasn't designed to replace Plug Gen2, it was built to solve the everyday challenge of powering two smart devices in one limited space"

The Smart Dual Plug ZP1 combines independent control, energy monitoring, and Zigbee network support - all in a compact, user-driven design that transforms a single outlet into a truly smart solution.

Availability:

THIRDREALITY Smart Dual Plug ZP1 is now available for purchase online, including Amazon. Please visit https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0FCLZDMR8?th=1 or https://3reality.com/product/smart-dual-plug-zp1/ for more details on how this advanced security device can be part of your smart home solution.

For more information and products about THIRDREALITY, you can visit the official website: https://www.3reality.com/

About THIRDREALITY

Third Reality is a smart home technology company, dedicated to developing high-quality, user-friendly, and secure smart home products. Our focus on stability, affordability, and practical usability helps homeowners upgrade their living spaces with confidence. Stay tuned for more innovative products coming soon as the THIRDREALITY smart home ecosystem continues to expand.

For more information about THIRDREALITY and Smart Dual Plug ZP1, please contact us.

